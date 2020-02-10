Rakuten: Rakuten offices in Japan raided by antitrust officials – Latest news

Japanese antitrust officials raided the offices of the e-commerce company Rakuten Inc on Monday after complaints from online merchants about the company's free shipping policies, which caused their shares to fall briefly by up to 3%.

A Rakuten spokeswoman confirmed the raid and said the company was cooperating with the investigation.

Companies that sell their products in Rakuten have complained that the e-commerce giant was abusing their dominant position and pressuring them to bear the shipping costs.

Rakuten plans to make free shipments for orders over 3,980 yen ($ 36.26) starting March 18, in an effort to compete with rivals like Amazon.com.

The company's shares fell 1.4% to 862 yen.

