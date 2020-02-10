Queen Isabel's grandson Peter Phillips in & # 39; Total Shock & # 39; for the separation of his wife of 12 years

%MINIFYHTMLeba139c6f54f83748351e5a7018b97fb11% %MINIFYHTMLeba139c6f54f83748351e5a7018b97fb12%

Sources claiming to be friends with Autumn Phillips suspect that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure could have played a role in their decision to separate from her husband.

Prince Harry and Meghan markle Giving up your royal duties is not the only blow that the royal family had to face this year. It is reported that Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, is separating from his wife for 12 years in the fall.

The Sun reports that it is Autumn who wants to divorce, as sources claiming to be her friends suspect that Harry and Meghan's departure could have played a role in their decision. "What worries some of us is that Autumn wants to return to Canada," says one source. "Maybe he thought that if that could happen, can I go too? That might be unfair to her, but you should consider it."

Meanwhile, Peter is supposedly "devastated" since he doesn't see this happening at all. "He thought he was happily married and that he had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But now he is in total shock," said another source, adding that Queen Elizabeth "will also be very upset." The source explains: "It is the last thing you need after all your recent problems and you have the feeling that the Royal Family is falling apart a bit."

Buckingham Palace did not comment when asked to respond to the report.

Peter and Autumn met in their home country, Canada, in 2003, when they both saw the Canadian Grand Prix of Formula 1 in Montreal. After years of courtship, they got engaged in July 2007 and got married a year later in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The service was performed by David Conner, the dean of Windsor.

The couple, who has two children together, lived in Hong Kong after Peter changed positions within the Royal Bank of Scotland and became head of their sponsorship activities in the region.