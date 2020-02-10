QB chargers Philip Rivers will enter free agency after 16 seasons – Up News Info

Home Local News QB chargers Philip Rivers will enter free agency after 16 seasons –...

COSTA MESA, California – Philip Rivers ‘The 16-year career with the Chargers has come to an end.

The franchise announced Monday that Rivers will enter free agency and will not return for next season. The general manager, Tom Telesco, said in a statement that while discussing various scenarios with Rivers, it became clear that it would be better for both of them to "turn the page on what has really been a remarkable career."

Rivers was recruited fourth overall by the New York Giants in the 2004 draft, but was changed to the Chargers in a draft contract by Eli Manning. Rivers went on to set 30 franchise records with the Chargers. His 224 consecutive regular season starts are the second among quarterbacks in NFL history and his 123 wins are ninth. He is one of six quarterbacks to eclipse 50,000 yards and his 397 touchdowns are sixth.

