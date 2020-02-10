Home Entertainment Q Parker of 112: & # 39; I want the other half...

Q Parker of 112: & # 39; I want the other half of my post to be returned by Diddy Too !! & # 39;

Q Parker, one of the members of the R,amp;B group, 112, is also asking Diddy for publication after Mase's recent outbreak.

According to Q, he has the same contract that Mase has, which means he can't really make money from his job.

"I go back to the beginning and say that all the artists … know what you are saying. Because at the end of the day, I understand where Mase comes from because I am in the situation," he told TMZ.

