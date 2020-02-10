Q Parker of 112: & # 39; I want the other half of my post to be returned by Diddy Too !! & # 39;

Q Parker, one of the members of the R,amp;B group, 112, is also asking Diddy for publication after Mase's recent outbreak.

According to Q, he has the same contract that Mase has, which means he can't really make money from his job.

"I go back to the beginning and say that all the artists … know what you are saying. Because at the end of the day, I understand where Mase comes from because I am in the situation," he told TMZ.

"I want the other half of my publication back as well. However, these are contracts we signed when we were teenagers. And legally, he didn't do anything wrong. He introduced us to the industry standard in the 90s. Puffy take a personal and emotional decision, and I don't know if he will do that. "

Mase said Diddy had only paid him 20k for his publication almost two decades ago and that when he asked to buy it again for $ 2 million, Diddy refused.

Q continued: "Now, where I think Puffy was wrong was to ask the academy to do something he is not willing to do. At least in his exchange, he was saying he was not willing to do it."

"It looks a bit hypocritical. I always have the mentality to be careful what you say, because if you're not willing to live it, people will criticize you. If you're going to make bold statements, you have to be willing to back it up. If you're going to be In the face of this black excellence, there are some actions that I will challenge you to do. There are many things here that you can do well with many of the people who contributed to your wealth. "