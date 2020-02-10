Puerto Rico police look for clues about the murder of Denver tourists

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Police in Puerto Rico said Monday they are looking for clues to help solve the murder of a Denver tourist who was thrown from an SUV and hit in the capital of the US territory.

The incident occurred before dawn on February 1 in San Juan and involved a man that authorities identified as Andrew James Coyle, 39, of Denver. He was disconnected from life support on Sunday.

Police said they are trying to find the Nissan Pathfinder used in the murder, adding that they still do not have a reason. No one has been arrested.

Coyle is the second American tourist killed in Puerto Rico this month. On February 2, an American Airlines pilot died in a crossfire between a client and bodyguards while standing in front of a strip club in San Juan.