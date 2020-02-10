Promotions Malang Aditya | filmfare.com

Mohit Suri's director, Malang, premiered in theaters last Friday. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor, the film has received a good response from the public. The crime thriller is working well at the box office.

The cast of the film without Anil Kapoor was seen last night in a famous city theater. Aditya, Disha and Kunal Kemmu met in a car and visited the theater to interact with their fans and evaluate the live audience's response to their film. It was a pretty interesting sight as celebrities interacted with their fans.

Look at the photos …