Prince William and Kate come to Australia to tour villages devastated by forest fires

The national death toll in the 2019/2020 Australian wildfire season was 33 to Monday, February 3, with 25 confirmed deaths in New South Wales, three in South Australia and five in Victoria.

OCTOBER

%MINIFYHTML319671b176aec0c12f329ed3299bbded11% %MINIFYHTML319671b176aec0c12f329ed3299bbded12%

New south Wales:

Robert Lindsey, 77, and Gwen Hyde, 68, were found in his burning house in Coongbar, near the casino, on October 9.

NOVEMBER

New south Wales:

The body of George Nole, 85, was found in a burned car near his home in Wytaliba, near Glen Innes.

Vivian Chaplain, a 69-year-old woman from Wytaliba, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital after trying in vain to save her home and animals from the fire.

The body of Julie Fletcher, 63, was taken from a scorched building in Johns River, north of Taree.

Barry Parsons, 58, was found in a shed in Willawarrin, near Kempsey.

Chris Savva, 64, died after his 4WD overturned near the burned bridge of South Arm, near Nambucca Heads.

A 59-year-old man was founded as a refugee in a Yarrowitch water tank on November 7. He died of injuries on December 29.

Victory:

David Moresi, 69, died after being involved in a traffic incident while working on the Gelantipy fire in East Gippsland on November 30.

DECEMBER

New south Wales:

Firefighters Andrew O & # 39; Dwyer, 36, and Geoffrey Keaton, 32, died on December 19 after a tree fell in his truck while traveling through Buxton, south of Sydney.

Samuel McPaul, 28, was fighting a fire in Jingellic, in Green Valley, about 70 miles east of Albury, on the border between NSW and Victoria, on December 30 when a & # 39; tornado of fire & # 39; He made his 10-ton fire truck roll.

South Australia:

The body of Ron Selth, 69, was found at his home in Charleston, which was destroyed by the Cudlee Creek fire on December 21.

NEW YEAR'S FIRE

New south Wales:

Dairy farmer Patrick Salway, 29, and his father Robert, 63, died trying to save their property in Cobargo, near Bega, on December 31.

A 70-year-old man, named by local media as Laurie Andrew, was found dead outside a house in Yatte Yattah, west of Lake Conjola.

The body of a 70-year-old man was found in a burned vehicle on a road near the Princes Highway in Yatte Yattah on the morning of New Year's Day.

The body of a 62-year-old man was found in a vehicle on Wandra Road in Sussex Inlet around 11.30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

A body, believed to be a 56-year-old man, was found outside a house in Coolagolite, east of Cobargo on New Year's Day.

An RFS firefighter out of service, believed to be 72-year-old Colin Burns, was found near a car in Belowra after New Year's Eve fires spread.

Victory:

Beloved great-grandfather Mick Roberts, 67, of Buchan, in East Gippsland, was found dead in his home on New Year's Day morning.

Fred Becker, 75, was the second person to die in Victoria. He suffered a heart attack while trying to defend his home in Maramingo Creek.

JANUARY

New south Wales:

David Harrison, a 47-year-old man from Canberra, suffered a heart attack defending his friend's house near Batlow on Saturday, January 4.

A 71-year-old man was found on January 6. Police were told that the man was last seen on December 31, 2019 and that he was moving equipment on his property in Nerrigundah.

An 84-year-old man who stayed to defend his home in Cobargo, New South Wales, dies in the hospital three weeks after the fire. His pet, Bella, who stayed by his side while the fires were burning, also died in the disaster.

Three US firefighters died when the Coulson Aviation C-130 Hercules Zeus water bomber crashed while fighting fires near Cooma on Thursday, January 23. They have been named as Captain Ian H. McBeth, 44, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson and flight engineer Rick A DeMorgan Jr, 43.

On January 24, Michael Clark, 59, was found in a Bodalla house destroyed by forest fires near the city of Moruya, on the south coast of New South Wales.

Victory:

Forest Fire Management firefighter Mat Kavanagh, 43, died on Friday, January 3, when he was involved in a two-car accident on the Goulburn Valley highway.

Bill Slade, a father of two 60-year-old sons from Wonthaggi, was fighting fire with Parks Victoria in Omeo when he died on January 11. He has been remembered as one of the oldest, most experienced and fit fit firefighters.

South Australia:

Well-known 78-year-old Dick Lang field pilot and his 43-year-old son, Adelaide Clayton Lang's surgeon, died in the Kangaroo Island forest fire after his car was caught by the flames.