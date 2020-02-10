Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a violent reaction after the appearance of the JP Morgan Summit – "They need to be careful," says the real expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance after Megxit last week, but they face a violent reaction due to the event they chose.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the keynote speakers at an extravagant summit organized by JP Morgan, which has spent decades investing billions in companies that produce fossil fuels. And that apparently goes against the environment-friendly message that Harry and Meghan have been trying to spread.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received & # 39; up to £ 775,000 & # 39; to tell the American bankers that he has been in therapy for seven years https://t.co/BRE8jjc9sd – Daily Mail United Kingdom (@DailyMailUK) February 8, 2020

JP Morgan paid Harry and Meghan £ 775,000, which is more than $ 1 million, to speak at the exclusive Alternative Investment Summit in Miami. The Rainforest Action Network said in its 2019 Climate Change Banking report that, according to reports, the investment company spent $ 67 billion last year on companies that use fracking and for oil and gas exploration in the Arctic .

Harry and Meghan have spoken out against fossil fuels in the past, saying that emissions are "endangering,quot; the Earth, and urging people to have a "clock that saves the planet."

British author and public relations expert Mark Borkowski said Sun that Harry and Meghan's association with JP Morgan "is not the best aspect,quot; after the couple has made climate change a priority in their activism and philanthropy.

"How they will accept the money and whose challenge it will be in the future," Borkowski said.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams agrees and says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "must be careful."

Now they have set the bar for what they really left the royal family for … we could all see it … money 💰 https://t.co/27iiR21Gzo – ℳ ℳ © (@Murky__Meg) February 9, 2020

“If you preach, you must practice what you preach. When it comes to the rich and famous, there is great hypocrisy about climate change, ”Fitzwilliams said.

The reaction on Twitter has also been negative, and one user wrote that JP Morgan-led financing has provided more than $ 700 billion in new investments for fossil fuel companies, aggressively expanding new coal, oil and gas projects. They added that "Harry and Meghan must choose wisely."

Another wrote that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "better not say another word,quot; about climate change and be good to the environment if they are going out with JP Morgan executives.

As fans know, Harry and Meghan stopped being members of the royal family last month, and are currently sleeping with their nine-month-old son Archie Harrison in a friend's multi-million dollar mansion on Vancouver Island. According to reports, the couple is looking for a house in Los Angeles for the summer so they can be close to Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.



