Price increase, shipping shortage and more: how the coronavirus has affected Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and what it means to you

The coronavirus that originated in China has had a profound impact on industries and people around the world. The technology industry is no different, since its dependence on China is not a secret. Several big names like Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and Facebook have had some kind of impact due to the virus. This is how it will affect companies, and more importantly, and the impact it will have on consumers
//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE --
if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){
TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){
if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){
(function(){
function loadChartbeat() {
window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();
var e = document.createElement('script');
e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript');
e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript');
e.setAttribute('src',
(("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") +
"static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js");
try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){}
}
$( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();});
})();
}
});
}
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=();t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)(0);s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->