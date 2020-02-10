Preview of the match – Wigan vs M & # 39; boro

%MINIFYHTML80b917fcdfaf7aa018a9ab1e2bcbd37d11% %MINIFYHTML80b917fcdfaf7aa018a9ab1e2bcbd37d12%

Watch it live on the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app from 7.40pm on Tuesday; the start is at 7.45pm





Wigan will face Middlesbrough at the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live with the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app.

Team news

Wigan boss Paul Cook has to make a decision about teenager Joe Gelhardt before the crash of the Sky Bet Championship Tuesday night with Middlesbrough. The 17-year-old left the bench with his team behind 2-0 at home against Preston on Saturday and prepared Chey Dunkley to score, and was about to grab a late equalizer to increase the clamor to begin.

Defender Antonee Robinson missed the last two games after the collapse of his proposed day change of £ 6 million to AC Milan, and could return to the team. Anthony Pilkington is back in training after an injury, but midfielder Kieran Dowell is still out, while January signings Leon Balogun, Jan Mlakar and Alex Dobre have not yet debuted.

Boro's head coach Jonathan Woodgate also has things to reflect on as he tries to recover from Saturday's 3-2 loss at Brentford, which is pursuing the promotion. Woodgate opted for a back four at Griffin Park, and in the process he gave St Etienne loanee Harold Moukoudi a debut in the middle of his rearguard, but Djed Spence could return if he chose to revert to a five.

Ravel Morrison was an unused substitute over the weekend while waiting for his first appearance at the club since he temporarily moved to Riverside Stadium from Sheffield United. Ryan Shotton and George Friend are approaching long-term injury returns, but Daniel Ayala, Anfernee Dijksteel and Patrick Roberts are still out.

Recent form

Wigan was defeated 2-1 at home against Preston last time, but a 2-1 victory over Sheffield on Wednesday, January 28 and a 1-0 victory over Leeds on February 1 has given a positive boost to his hopes for avoid the descent of the Championship. .

Woodgate's Middlesbrough also remains in the relegation image, as it lost three of its last five starts in all competitions. Boro's last victory went to Preston on New Year's Day, when they ran out of 2-0 winners.

The most outstanding

2:06 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Wigan and Preston Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Wigan and Preston

2:03 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough

Opta statistics

Wigan did not win in 10 league games against Middlesbrough (D5 L5) since the 1-0 victory in the Premier League in August 2007.

Middlesbrough have not conceded a single goal in any of their last four league games against Wigan (W3 D1).

Middlesbrough has kept a zero goal in 11 of their 17 league games against Wigan (65%) – among the games that were played that often in the history of the Football League, only Manchester United against Barnsley has a highest percentage of clean sheet (66% – 21 in 32 games).

Wigan has won only one of his last nine home games of the Championship (D3 L5), having won three straight at DW Stadium before that.

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored three goals in the league against Wigan, although he hasn't scored in three previous appearances at DW Stadium.

Prutton vs Thommo: Championship, Super 6 predictions

Wigan's narrow defeat to Preston over the weekend brought hope of a third consecutive victory to an end, but if they win a couple of games in the coming weeks, Paul Cook will surely imagine his team's chances of maintaining their status as Championship.

Boro may not be collecting the points that his exhibits deserve at this time and I feel that Jonathan Woodgate's men could be defeated here. They are still unsure despite their recent rebirth, so defeat will not be welcome at Teesside.

David Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Phil Thompson predicts: "When the biggest clubs in the EFL Championship face Wigan, they seem to take a step forward, as they did against Leeds a couple of weeks ago on Elland Road." 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)