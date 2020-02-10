Preview of the match – Brentford vs Leeds

%MINIFYHTMLad0ce59c5bdbda86ecf5886227fca52011% %MINIFYHTMLad0ce59c5bdbda86ecf5886227fca52012%

Watch it live on the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app from 7.40pm on Tuesday; the start is at 7.45pm





%MINIFYHTMLad0ce59c5bdbda86ecf5886227fca52013% %MINIFYHTMLad0ce59c5bdbda86ecf5886227fca52014% Pontus Jansson is in contention to face former Leeds club

%MINIFYHTMLad0ce59c5bdbda86ecf5886227fca52015% %MINIFYHTMLad0ce59c5bdbda86ecf5886227fca52016%

Brentford will face Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live with the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app.

Team news

Brentford's boss, Thomas Frank, is optimistic that Captain Pontus Jansson will return in time to face his former Leeds club on Tuesday night. The Swedish international has been lost by a hip injury during the last month, but has resumed training.

Otherwise, Frank does not care about injuries, as the bees seek to reform Leeds in the battle for automatic promotion. The new signings Shandon Baptiste and Tariqe Fosu continue to wait for their debuts, as they have been unused substitutes for Saturday's victory over Middlesbrough.

Watch the Mid-Week Championship live on Sky Watch all Sky Bet Championship games midweek live at Sky Sports on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Leeds chief Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that midfielder Kalvin Phillips will return directly to his initial lineup after the suspension. Midfielder Tyler Roberts has been ruled out after suffering a calf injury in Saturday's defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Bielsa has no new injuries or concerns about the suspension, but Adam Forshaw remains marginalized due to a long-term hip problem. The recent loan firm Jean-Kevin Augustin expects to reappear after making his debut from the bank over the weekend.

Recent form

Brentford has been rampant for the past week, with a 5-1 victory at Hull and a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough over the weekend, moving them to two points in the first two of the Championship.

Win prizes with the new Sky Bet EFL rewards app! The sponsors of the EFL title, Sky Bet, are giving fans the chance to win tickets to the game, experiences of money that cannot be bought and signed gifts, just for supporting their club!

Meanwhile, Leeds has continued to stumble since the turn of the year and so far has won only once in 2020. They defended themselves to beat Millwall 3-2 on January 28, with Nottingham Forest and Wigan emerging victorious against Marcelo Bielsa's team So far in February.

The most outstanding

2:03 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough

2:05 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United

Opta statistics

Brentford is undefeated in his last nine home league games against Leeds United (W6 D3) since losing 2-1 in August 1950.

Leeds have not scored more than once in any of their last 13 league games against Brentford, scoring only eight goals (W3 D5 L5).

Latest EFL installments See the latest EFL odds and more from Sky Bet …

If Leeds won at Brentford, it would be 69 years and 169 days since his last victory in the visiting league there, his second biggest gap between the victories of the visiting league against an opponent, with his greatest time in 74 years between the victories at Millwall in 1931 and 2005.

Brentford seeks to win three consecutive league games for the first time since October: they have won their last two with an aggregate score of 8-3.

Leeds have lost their last six league games away from home in London, including four away losses this season only in Charlton, Millwall, Fulham and QPR.