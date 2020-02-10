Preview of the match – Blackburn vs Hull City

%MINIFYHTML61ed4bf19185b38dcdbafaca66a56ade11% %MINIFYHTML61ed4bf19185b38dcdbafaca66a56ade12%

Watch it live on the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app from 7.40pm on Tuesday; the start is at 7.45pm





%MINIFYHTML61ed4bf19185b38dcdbafaca66a56ade13% %MINIFYHTML61ed4bf19185b38dcdbafaca66a56ade14% The head of Blackburn, Tony Mowbray, will be without Joe Rankin-Costello for the visit of the Tigers.

%MINIFYHTML61ed4bf19185b38dcdbafaca66a56ade15% %MINIFYHTML61ed4bf19185b38dcdbafaca66a56ade16%

Blackburn will face Hull in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live with the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app.

Team news

Blackburn's manager, Tony Mowbray, will run out of Joe Rankin-Costello when his host, Hull, Tuesday night. The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's loss to Fulham, and although the extent of the problem is still unknown, he will definitely miss it.

Corry Evans will not play against his former club while continuing to recover from serious facial injuries suffered against Preston in January. Bradley Dack and Lewis Holtby remain on the sidelines.

Watch the Mid-Week Championship live on Sky Watch all Sky Bet Championship games midweek live at Sky Sports on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Helmet manager Grant McCann will choose from a very impoverished squad. Captain Eric Lichaj was ruled out after he was forced to leave the field with an ankle injury against Reading over the weekend.

The match comes too early for Reece Burke (calf), Ryan Tafazolli (hip) and Jordy De Wijs (calf). Jon Toral, Kevin Stewart, Martin Samuelsen, Josh Bowler, Matthew Pennington, James Scott and Herbie Kane are also being treated for several injuries, leaving McCann with 11 players unavailable before the crash.

Recent form

Blackburn's hopes of reaching the play-offs remain intact, despite a 1-0 loss to Fulham last time. It was the first defeat in five for Tony Mowbray's men, after a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough and a 2-1 win at home against QPR.

Win prizes with the new Sky Bet EFL rewards app! The sponsors of the EFL title, Sky Bet, are giving fans the chance to win tickets to the game, experiences of money that cannot be bought and signed gifts, just for supporting their club!

However, any of the six main hopes that Hull harbored apparently had moved away in the last month, with a 1-1 draw on Saturday with Reading ending a streak of five consecutive losses in all competitions.

The most outstanding

1:46 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Fulham Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Fulham

2:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Hull Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Hull

Opta statistics

Blackburn has won its last three league games against Hull, keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

Hull only won once in his last nine league visits to Blackburn (D2 L6), a 2-0 victory in 2015-16.

Latest EFL installments See the latest EFL odds and more from Sky Bet …

Blackburn is undefeated in his 12 home league games on Tuesdays with Tony Mowbray (W8 D4).

Hull does not win in five Championship games, with his draw in Reading the weekend that ends with a run of four consecutive losses.

Blackburn chief Tony Mowbray has won eight of his 15 managerial clashes against Hull (D2 L5); only against Peterborough (nine) has celebrated more victories against a single opponent.

Prutton vs Thommo: Championship, Super 6 predictions

Losing Bradley Dack to a long-term injury really seems to have jeopardized Rovers' playoff hunt recently. Rovers' star man has been out since before Christmas and has won only two of the eight games they have followed.

Hull's campaign seems to be going in the same direction after they lost not only Kamil Grosicki but also Jarrod Bowen on the day of the deadline. They secured their first point since the double game against Reading, but I don't think they have enough here.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Phil Thompson predicts: "Blackburn is obviously losing Bradley Dack's goals, they missed Holtby against Fulham, but they didn't have much in the future, which is a concern." 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)