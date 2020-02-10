Preview of the match – Barnsley vs Birm & # 39; ham

%MINIFYHTML1044cba0e6cda4bb0cf280f098f59d1411% %MINIFYHTML1044cba0e6cda4bb0cf280f098f59d1412%

Watch it live on the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app from 7.40pm on Tuesday; the start is at 7.45pm





%MINIFYHTML1044cba0e6cda4bb0cf280f098f59d1413% %MINIFYHTML1044cba0e6cda4bb0cf280f098f59d1414% Dimitri Cavare of Barnsley has been ruled out for the rest of the season

%MINIFYHTML1044cba0e6cda4bb0cf280f098f59d1415% %MINIFYHTML1044cba0e6cda4bb0cf280f098f59d1416%

Barnsley will face Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live with the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app.

Team news

Barnsley remains without goalkeeper Sami Radlinger and midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier for Birmingham's visit on Tuesday. Brad Collins will play in goal when Radlinger fails again with a muscle injury, while Ritzmaier is out with a knee problem.

Mike Bahre returned from the disease to appear as a substitute in the weekend draw with Sheffield Wednesday. Dimitri Cavare, Mamadou Thiam and Daniel Pinillos have been ruled out of increased participation with the first team this season.

Watch the Mid-Week Championship live on Sky Watch all Sky Bet Championship games midweek live at Sky Sports on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Birmingham is expected not to change while seeking to extend its unbeaten streak to six games. Chief Pep Clotet restored several first-choice players when he made six changes for Friday's 3-1 victory over Bristol City.

Dan Crowley and Kerim Mrabti remain marginalized by hamstring injuries, while Maikel Kieftenbeld is out with a knee problem. Josh McEachran (knee ligaments) and Jacques Maghoma (thigh) are out with long-term injuries.

Recent form

Barnsley's rebirth under Gerhard Struber seems to have slowed in recent weeks, with a 1-1 draw on Saturday with Wednesday Sheffield that ended a series of four straight losses in all competitions.

Win prizes with the new Sky Bet EFL rewards app! The sponsors of the EFL title, Sky Bet, are giving fans the chance to win tickets to the game, experiences of money that cannot be bought and signed gifts, just for supporting their club!

Meanwhile, Birmingham has seen its relegation concerns eased with two wins in its last two starts in the Championship, having defeated Bristol City 3-1 and Nottingham Forest 2-1.

The most outstanding

1:48 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Birmingham Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Birmingham

Opta statistics

Barnsley seeks to record consecutive victories in the local league over Birmingham for the first time since March 1913.

Birmingham has not completed a league double over Barnsley since the 2001-02 campaign.

Latest EFL installments See the latest EFL odds and more from Sky Bet …

Barnsley has won one of his last 20 league games played on Tuesdays (D9 L10), a 4-0 away victory at Rochdale in August 2018 in League One.

Birmingham has won three of its last 18 league games away in Yorkshire (D8 L7), winning none of its four this season (D2 L2).

Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz scored in two of his last three league games against Barnsley (two goals), not scoring any in his first seven against the Tykes.

Prutton vs Thommo: Championship, Super 6 predictions

Gerhard Struber did wonders when he first arrived at Barnsley and in December they seemed to be heading for safety after some really impressive performances, before the momentum was reduced in the last month. I was really impressed with the way Birmingham fought Bristol City on Friday and I think a victory for them in Oakwell could make Blues fans sleep a little easier.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Phil Thompson predicts: "It will be a tight and tense affair, but the shape of the visitors could prove crucial in the outcome of the game." 0-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)