Presley Gerber responds to those who hate after being criticized for getting a tattoo on his face: "Come say it to my face!"

Presley Gerber got a new tattoo and it's on his face, something for which many people were not very happy. That said, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's model son received a lot of criticism and complaints about the ink on his face that says "misunderstood," but the 20-year-old is now responding.

Presley is sick and tired of all the keyboard warriors not dealing with their affairs, so he wants to see them say it on his face, if they have the courage to do so!

As you can imagine, many people were not fans of the young man who marked his beautiful face like this and many are sure that he will regret it at some point in his life as he grows and matures.

It all started with Gerber sharing a video of tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy,quot; Valena working on her face tattoo with the legend "Thank you friend."

Very soon, his followers began to express their disagreement with his decision to ink his cheek.

These are some of his reactions in this regard: "But why?" / "Are facial tattoos becoming a thing,quot; in "? Sweet Jesus. The only thing misunderstood is that tattoo. He just ruined his canvas." / "You will regret that decision VERY soon."

Even PerezHilton.com intervened with some criticism, mocking the supposed way his famous supermodel mom would react to her son's new ink saying that "Fortunately, Cindy Crawford has a lot of access to tequila."

Of course, she was referring to the fact that her husband owns the Casamigos brand.

Meanwhile, Presley has organized an Instagram Live session, answering many questions about his new tattoo.

When asked about the meaning, he replied: "I don't feel very understood, I suppose."

In response to people's concerns, he simply argued: "If I thought this would ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it." I think it's something quite obvious. "

And that was not all! For those who hated, I had a much more severe message: ‘I just wanted to come here and think, if anyone has something to tell me about this or anything else and about my family or how I grew up or something. I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come and tell it to my face. "



