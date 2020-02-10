Presley Gerber applauds after a violent reaction to his new facial tattoo

Presley Gerber He wants you to tell it to his face.

On Friday, the 20-year-old model and famous son of Cindy Crawford Y Gerber rande He revealed a very visible new ink: a tattoo on the face of the word "misunderstood."

The tattoo was made by the famous tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy,quot; Valena, who joked "I'm sorry mom,quot; on her own Instagram page while revealing her latest creation. "Thanks friend," Gerber captioned a video of JonBoy working on his face.

The Internet did not take long to react to Gerber's newest and most obvious tattoo, and many did not take the model's decision kindly. "But why?" An Instagram comment read. "Facial tattoos are becoming a thing & # 39; in & # 39 ;? Sweet Jesus. The only thing that is not understood is that tattoo. You just ruined your canvas."

"You will regret that decision VERY soon," another warned.

"Fortunately, Cindy Crawford has a lot of access to tequila," joked a comment from PerezHilton.com, referring to her husband's Casamigos brand.

Since then, Presley has answered questions addressed to critics in an Instagram Live.