Prepare for a CSI revival

Andrew MacPherson / CBS Photo Archive through Getty Images
Dust your DNA swabs and black lights, CSI He is making a comeback. According to multiple reports, CBS is looking to revive ITUC: Crime Scene Investigation for a limited series just in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the premiere.
CBS declined to comment on the reports of the revival miniseries.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, creator of the series. Anthony Zuiker is behind the revival with executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Jason Racey He is writing the script, but no star has officially registered as it is said that the project is in the negotiation phase.
CSI He ran for 15 seasons on CBS between 2000-2015 and generated a series of spin-offsCSI: New York, CSI Miami Y CSI: Cyber—And sometimes it was classified as the most watched program in the world. The conclusion was in September 2015 with a two-hour special with original stars of the series. William Petersen Y Marg Helgenberger.
The whole cast over the years included Ted danson, Gary Dourdan, George Eads, Paul Guilfoyle, Jorja Fox, Laurence Fishburne, Liz Vassey, Elisabeth Harnois Y Elisabeth Shue.
Helgenberger is currently in the CBS family with Everyone gets up.
At its peak, CSI It had more than 30 million viewers. By the time the show ended, and the competition increased, in 2015, the final had only 12 million viewers.
Television revivals continue to be a safe bet for networks, as they try to reach viewers in an increasingly crowded programming landscape. Recent revival events or limited series include Veronica Mars, 24: live another day, Gilmore Girls: a year in life, The x files, Prison Break Y Twin peaks. CBS revived previously Murphy brown, but the new version of the Candice Bergen The situation comedy lasted only one season.
Recent successful revivals include ABC & # 39; s Roseannewhich became The ConnersY Will and grace, who is finishing his revived career after three seasons.