Prepare for a CSI revival

Dust your DNA swabs and black lights, CSI He is making a comeback. According to multiple reports, CBS is looking to revive ITUC: Crime Scene Investigation for a limited series just in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the premiere.

CBS declined to comment on the reports of the revival miniseries.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, creator of the series. Anthony Zuiker is behind the revival with executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Jason Racey He is writing the script, but no star has officially registered as it is said that the project is in the negotiation phase.

CSI He ran for 15 seasons on CBS between 2000-2015 and generated a series of spin-offsCSI: New York, CSI Miami Y CSI: Cyber—And sometimes it was classified as the most watched program in the world. The conclusion was in September 2015 with a two-hour special with original stars of the series. William Petersen Y Marg Helgenberger.