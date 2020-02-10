Premier League darts: good week, bad week | Darts news





Michael van Gerwen avenged his final World Championship defeat against Peter Wright

Every week during the 2020 season of the Premier League of Darts, we review the action and reflect on the winners and losers.

Check out what happened on the first night of the Premier League in Aberdeen

Good week for …

Just arrived at the top

After introducing himself as & # 39; Contenders & # 39; In 2019, Nathan Aspinall and Glen Durrant had earned their place at the highest level and were rewarded with Premier League places this year.

As a result, there were many eyeballs in the duo in Aberdeen, as they were making their debut & # 39; complete & # 39 ;.

They certainly did not disappoint.

The Asp exhibited clinical arrows sometimes to dismiss crowd favorite John Henderson, and his 170 finalized the selection of a ruthless exhibition. The 28-year-old followed him with his fourth PDC title on Sunday, during which he beat Peter Wright with an average of 117.5 and a final of nine darts.

Meanwhile, Duzza once again demonstrated why he is one of the best finalists on the planet, since his 78% in doubles was the difference, firing Michael Smith 7-3 in the opening game of the night.

Judging by his initial saves, the English duo is not just inventing the numbers in the nine-player field.

New MVG tools

Much emphasis was placed on the transfer of world number one to Winmau, as many commentators suggested that there would be a significant period of accommodation while the Dutch adapted to his new arrows.

This was reflected in the Masters season opening tournament, where he fell in the first round against Jonny Clayton.

"Sometimes … a little doubt gets into your head: & # 39; new darts, new darts & # 39;" Colin Lloyd said in the Darts Show Podcast last week. "You don't want me to go there, but it does come in and sometimes there is that little rebel dart."

However, when he was presented with the opportunity to make a statement on Thursday night, he took the opportunity with both hands.

MVG met Peter Wright in the eighty for the first time since the World Championship final, and he did not disappoint. Snakebite took the fight to the current champion, but the Dutchman averaged 104 in a 7-5 victory.

New darts? No problem.

Format & # 39; Challengers & # 39; that proves a success

The success of last year's novel format was so great that it continued for 2020. And it is not difficult to see why it is so successful.

The hometown hero, Henderson, received an enthusiastic reception at P,amp;J Live: bagpipes, drums, 7,500 flattering fans. Everything came together to create an electric atmosphere.

At this week's stop in Nottingham, Fallon Sherrock will once again be the center of attention after his historic career in the World Championship. Then it's Jonny Clayton's turn at Cardiff, before Willie O & # 39; Connor stars in front of the Irish crowd in Dublin.

Great enthusiasm, and innovation & # 39; Challengers & # 39; It keeps the competition fresh.

Barry Hearn and Co are certainly in a winning formula.

Work to do …

Michael Smith

After his anguish in the Masters final, where he missed three match darts against Peter Wright, Smith would have been looking to get off the canvas.

However, he really barely punched Durrant.

Time was key, and the Bully Boy missed the big darts when it mattered most in Aberdeen's night.

Did the disappointment of losing a fifth consecutive televised final impact his performance four days later? There is no doubt about the ability of the St. Helens pitcher, but he knows he has room to improve when it comes to consistency and the mental side of the game.

He will expect to recover on Thursday night when he faces Gerwyn Price.

Two games night, Nottingham Rob Cross vs. Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith Gary Anderson v Peter Wright Glen Durrant v Fallon Sherrock Daryl Gurney v Michael van Gerwen

Daryl Gurney

After a disappointing World Championship campaign in which he came out in the third round, & # 39; Super Chin & # 39; He is looking for a spark to ignite his form once again. So far, in 2020, it has not yet caught fire.

He left the Masters with a 10-8 loss in the first round against Dave Chisnall, fell to Gary Anderson in the first Premier League game and failed to pass the second round in any of the Barnsley Players Championship events during the Weekend.

The two-time main champion started the Premier League slowly last season and told the Darts Show Podcast Last week of his intentions to fly out of the traps.

If you don't get a result against MVG in Nottingham on Thursday, you might find yourself catching up.

But Gurney is no stranger to getting great results when it is most needed, and it is dangerous when canceled.

Daryl Gurney has never won a first Premier League match, in three attempts

John henderson

After surprising the Aberdeen crowd in 2019 when he sought a tie with MVG, Hendo would have hoped to offer another great performance on the Premier League stage.

However, he could not live up to those heights and never decided on Aspinall. His three-dart average of 81.93 tells him everything he needs to know about his performance.

On the contrary, perhaps the scale of the occasion and the partisan crowd is better suited to their opponent, as Aspinall fed on the crowd to storm a 7-3 victory.

Sherrock takes the mantle as & # 39; Challenger & # 39; this week, when he faces Durrant.

Premier League darts live Live

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, February 13 in Nottingham at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action.

Check out the daily darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.