Predict the rotation of the Rockies' inaugural day when pitchers and receivers show up for spring training

%MINIFYHTML4bdb0f61b357bcc51fe8c65c7bc6837011% %MINIFYHTML4bdb0f61b357bcc51fe8c65c7bc6837012%

Rockies pitchers and receivers are introduced to spring training on Tuesday at Salt River Fields, with the focus on Colorado improving in its initial ERA of 5.87 worst in the National League since last season.

Who are the best five pitchers to take on and succeed with the burden of such a change? Here are my pre-spring training projections for the Colorado rotation on opening day.

1. German Márquez

%MINIFYHTML4bdb0f61b357bcc51fe8c65c7bc6837015% %MINIFYHTML4bdb0f61b357bcc51fe8c65c7bc6837016%

Márquez will have his first career opening day on March 26 in San Diego, where the law will be launched to reach his potential as a dominant starter. A solid season would be Márquez cutting a full run of his 4.76 ERA in 2019.

2. Jon Gray

After seeing that its strong 2019 season was derailed in mid-August due to a fracture in the left foot that resulted in surgery, the former first-round team is ready to raise its game once again. Gray was very good at Coors Field last year, 6-2 with a 3.46 ERA.

3. Kyle Freeland

No one on the staff is more hungry for a recovery season than Freeland. The opening day opener last year launched so badly that it was downgraded to Triple-A Albuquerque on May 31. The Rockies count on him to recover his things and his confidence.

4. Antonio Senzatela

It was projected that Senzatela would be in rotation last year after leaving spring training, but an infected blister on his heel made him start the season on the disabled list. After making his season debut on April 15, he showed flashes of high-end rotation stuff, but was inconsistent with a 6.71 effectiveness.

5. Chi Chi Gonzalez

Gonzalez was the history of Colorado pitching last season, making 12 starts and showing potential in his first major league action since Tommy John's surgery. Right-handers Peter Lambert and Jeff Hoffman are also candidates for the final rotation position, but like Gonzalez, where they will land will probably depend on their performances in the Cactus League.

Sign up for our Rockies Insider newsletter to receive the latest news from the team directly in your inbox.