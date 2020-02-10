Power Ends: 50 Cent announces four derivative shows

Power has finally closed the chapter in a six-season race that left viewers on the edge of their seats at the end of each episode. However, this was only the beginning of the Power universe!

Spoiler alert: James St. Patrick was killed by his own son. Tasha St. Patrick ended up in jail while her son finished his four-year bachelor's degree at a world-class university.

Immediately afterwards, advances were shown for new programs that 50 Cent took to Instagram to announce.

The rapper serving as executive producer wrote: ‘Mary J. Blige led Power Book II: Ghost Power Book III: Raising Kanan Power Book IV: Influence Larenz Tate Power Book V: Force TOMMY #powerneverends. "

There were mixed reactions both at the end of the series and at the spin-offs.

While some can't wait to dive deep into the prequels and sequels, others don't want to watch a show where the main character is no longer part of the cast.

A fan wrote: ‘When everyone killed Ghost, my interest in the show also died. No other character can wear the show. This time I will cancel my Starz subscription forever. "

A viewer tweeted: ‘You must really understand how intelligent a final power was. Even at his death, the ghost got exactly what he wanted from Tariq by making his will the way he did it and by not giving anything to Tasha since she never wanted to support him to be legitimate. #PowerNeverEnds ".

They are talking about not seeing any of the Power Spin Offs just because Ghost died. What else will they see then? Another season of the empire? Ru Paul's Drag Race? What else?#PowerTV#PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/d5Eu0FmHty – CryptographyAC_ (@CryptographyAC_) February 9, 2020

Another fan tweeted: ‘ooooo let me clarify this, they ruined an incredible series just to make sure some spin-offs could appear. #PowerTV #PowerNeverEnds ’

