Porsha Williams takes time with the marriage plan amid Dennis McKinley's secret rumors

Porsha Williams he is supposedly working to regain confidence in his fiance Dennis McKinley. After his reconciliation, it is said that "The true housewives of Atlanta"Star is taking his time when it comes to walking down the hall.

"They are together, happy and engaged, but they are not really planning a wedding right now," says a source at HollywoodLife.com. "They are simply working to be as solid as they can before walking back down that road."

"Porsha and Dennis are keeping their relationship and their ins and outs a little more private now that they have reconciled, but they seem to be fine," continues the source, who got engaged again in December. 2019 after dividing by Dennis' infidelity.

"They just don't want people to intrude too much," the informant shares. "It has taken a lot of communication, but he's really working to trust him again. He has shown a lot in the program, but they've been in therapy. His family had more trouble forgiving him than her, but they love and support Porsha and I want him to she be happy. "

As for the plan to have baby number 2, the source states: "There is no talk of another baby at this time, but Porsha would love to have another child." Pilar Jhena's mother, 11 months, supposedly "loves being a mother."

This comes after it was rumored that Dennis was begetting a baby with another woman. The accusation came when he allegedly went through a bad time with his future girlfriend after rumors that he cheated on her.

Dennis made things clear when one of his Instagram followers mentioned the rumors in the comments section, writing: "She is an adorable baby, but remember you have two!" It was not long before the businessman responded warmly to the user, saying, "Shit, I don't have two shut up."