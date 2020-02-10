Porsha Williams reportedly focused on "Trusting,quot; Dennis McKinley again while working on fixing their relationship.

%MINIFYHTMLb026c61e1f01f261064a8a8bd62b691d11% %MINIFYHTMLb026c61e1f01f261064a8a8bd62b691d12%

It seems that Porsha Williams and her fiance Dennis McKinley are on their way to reconciliation after their relationship problems. That said, the two are going to therapy at this time and Porsha is working to regain confidence in her baby after he cheated on her.

Fans may know that Porsha has decided to give Dennis a second chance and, although they now seem very happy, there are still some trust issues.

While they work on fixing their romance, it seems that the two are not in a hurry to get married.

A source tells HollywoodLife that "they are together, happy and engaged, but they are not really planning a wedding at this time." They are simply working to be as solid as they can be before walking on that path. "

The couple separated after Dennis admitted to cheating on his fiancee while she was pregnant with her pretty daughter.

However, while the guests at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in December, they confirmed that they are "engaged again."

‘Porsha and Dennis keep their relationship a little more private now that they have reconciled but seem to be really good. They just don't want people to intrude too much. It has taken a lot of communication, but she is really working to trust him again. It has been shown a lot in the program, but they have been in therapy. Her family had more trouble forgiving him than her, but they love and support Porsha and want her to be happy, "said the same source.

As they were supposed to walk down the aisle on New Year's Eve and that obviously didn't happen, Porsha and Dennis have not yet set another date for their wedding.

However, as mentioned earlier, they are not in a hurry to become a husband and wife.

Either way, if everything works according to the plan, they should be married sometime later this year.



