Porsha Williams fans are happy after RHOA aired last night: "It was crazy without you, ladies,quot;

Porsha Williams fans asked him during the last weeks what happened to RHOA, and last night people could finally enjoy their favorite show after a short break. Porsha fans were amazed.

Two weeks, fans couldn't enjoy RHOA due to the Super Bowl and the Grammys.

‘We are BAAACK !!!! The new #Rhoa tonight 🔥🔥ATL ’Porsha captioned its post.

Needless to say, fans and fans went crazy with emotion in the comments.

Someone said: ‘Ugh, thank God. It was crazy without you, ladies, the last two weeks hahaha, "and another follower posted this:" Praise the Lord for whom all the blessings 🗣️FLOW !!!!!!! I was about to cancel my cable! 😂 ’

Another commenter wrote: ‘Thank you Gaaaaaawd. Caz, I hoped it wasn't another dry Sunday on TV, "and someone else said," Thank you. " Finally, I have something to do tonight again. "

A fan also posted: out Bout time. On Sunday night, television has been "BORED,quot; and another sponsor told Porsha: "Thank you for letting me know!" Because I was tired of seeing repetitions, I saw everything. "

Another of Porsha's followers said: "I was wondering what happened. I have been looking at REQUEST as if I missed them heffas or what,quot; @ porsha4real ".

Apart from this, in real time, it is reported that Porsha focuses on his family these days. She wants to build her confidence in Dennis McKinley after all the drama last year.

It has been reported that these two are on the path of reconciliation after their relationship problems.

They are going to therapy, and Porsha is working very hard to regain confidence in her baby daddy after all those nasty accusations of deception that led to her breakup.

Fans are confident that these two can solve things this time.



