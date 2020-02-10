Home Entertainment Porsha Williams announces its next JustFab collection

By
Bradley Lamb
Porsha Williams excited many of her fashion enthusiasts with her recent announcement. She told her IG followers that she has an upcoming shoe collection in collaboration with Just Fab.

Wait I hope to show you my February @justfabonline collection! Stay tuned check the site now !!! "Georgia Collection,quot; Mua: me ", Porsha captioned its publication.

Someone said: ‘Porsha girl GOD got you. You can do BETTER for yourself, "and another follower posted this:" Porsha, your baby dad is not the man God created for you … You deserve much more happiness. "You and PJ will be fine!

A commentator joked and wrote: por @ porsha4real I have been filming my opportunity at @lodwill for 2 years and I am not willing to give up now. As a result, I will not like this photo, but I will say that you look more than beautiful & # 39; & # 39;

Another follower mentioned a movie in which Porsha also appears and said: "Porsha, let me tell you this, even if you had a small role in the movie,quot; STEP BY STEP TO LOVE. "Go girl … You did that. Continuing up. I really enjoyed the movie. "

A fan offered his support to Porsha and said: ‘We really support you Porsha. ❤️ Be strong mom! ’

Apart from this, Porsha continues to advertise his collection of sheets:

& # 39; Happy Sunday! You deserve to be pampered with a set of my sheets @PamperedByPorsha! 💋🥰❤️ ❗️You will love the incredible quality and price! In addition, we have the best colors and a selection of sizes to choose from ❗Order before Tuesday (2/11) to be sent FREE in time for Valentine's Day 😍 Remember to label your boo and tell them what you ONLY IN PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.COM & # 39; & # 39 ;, Porsha wrote in his post.

Many fans said they had already ordered Porsha's merchandise and couldn't be more satisfied with the products.


