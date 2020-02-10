Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley working on trust issues following a recent trap drama

Porsha Williams is reportedly working to trust her fiance, Dennis McKinley, after their relationship was shaken once more by accusations of deception.

"They are together, happy and engaged, but they are not really planning a wedding at this time," said a source close to HollywoodLife. "They are simply working to be as solid as they can before walking back down that road."

Dennis was already on his second chance after cheating on Porsha while she was pregnant, but in December he was caught in the early hours of the morning with four women, one, in particular, was very delicate.

"Porsha and Dennis keep their relationship and their ins and outs a little more private now that they have reconciled, but they seem fine," the source added. "They just don't want people to intrude too much. It has taken a lot of communication, but it's really working to trust him again. He has shown a lot in the program, but they've been in therapy. His family had more trouble forgiving him, but they love and support Porsha and want her to be happy. "