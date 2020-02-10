Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley working on trust issues following a recent trap drama

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Porsha Williams is reportedly working to trust her fiance, Dennis McKinley, after their relationship was shaken once more by accusations of deception.

"They are together, happy and engaged, but they are not really planning a wedding at this time," said a source close to HollywoodLife. "They are simply working to be as solid as they can before walking back down that road."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here