Philippines moves to close ABS-CBN, its main transmission network

MANILA – The Philippine government moved on Monday to end the franchise of the country's main transmission network, the last impulse of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte against the media that have criticized his leadership.
The Attorney General of the Philippines, José Cálida, filed a complaint with the highest court in the country, accusing ABS-CBN Corp. and its subsidiary, ABS-CBN Convergence, of violating the operating franchise granted by Congress, which will expire at March. .
The measure comes despite the fact that the House of Representatives has not yet begun to deliberate on several bills that support the renewal of the franchise. It was not clear how Mr. Calida's request would affect that legislation.
"We want to put an end to what we discover is a highly abusive ABS-CBN practice that benefits a few greedy at the expense of millions of their loyal subscribers," Calida said in a statement announcing the measure. "These practices have gone unnoticed or were ignored for years."
But Duterte's critics say he is on the road to war against media entities that have questioned his war on drugs, which has led to international condemnation. ABS-CBN, together with the Philippine online news site Rappler has been at the forefront of critical reports on the drug campaign, which has left nearly 6,000 people dead since Duterte took office in 2016.
Mr. Calida said the government will prove that ABS-CBN has been broadcasting for a fee, "which is beyond the scope of its legislative franchise." He also accused the company of hiding behind what he said was a "hand-drawn corporate veil,quot; by allowing foreign investors to participate in his property.
He stressed that ABS-CBN "abused the privilege granted by the state,quot; when it introduced a pay-per-view channel without the approval of the government telecommunications commission.
As it has done with ABS-CBN, Duterte has personally persecuted Rappler, arguing that it was partly owned by foreign investors.
However, the attempt to close Rappler seems to have failed after foreign investors of the news site transferred their shares to their Philippine partners.
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines attacked the movement against the network.
"This demonstrates without a doubt that this government is determined to use all its powers to close the transmission network," the union said. "We must not allow a man's revenge, no matter how powerful, overflows the constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of the press and expression, and the right of the people to know."
Duterte has had particularly tense relations with the media. He and his assistants have attacked The New York Times and The Washington Post, and several court cases are pending against The executive director of Rappler, Maria Ressa.
While the Philippine Constitution specifically requires the separation of powers between legislative and executive powers, Duterte has de facto control over the Senate and the House of Representatives through its allies.
Richard Javad Heydarian, political scientist and author of "The rise of Duterte: a populist revolt against elite democracy," said that while the government movement was expected, time is on the side of ABS-CBN because Duterte is already in the second half of his sexennium.
If the government manages to revoke the franchise of the network, it is most likely that ABS-CBN can operate in some "legal gray zone,quot;, perhaps through the Internet, so it would not be a death sentence for the company, he said Heydarian
"I don't see any editorial commitment from ABS-CBN, which is very reassuring in itself," Heydarian said.
He said Mr. Duterte seems to have taken from the playbook of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, who has also been accused of restricting press freedom.
"There are only elements of Putinism here," Heydarian said. "We can see an offensive similar to Putin's in the independent media, which was part of the Russian strongman's strategy of consolidating power."