Philippines moves to close ABS-CBN, its main transmission network

MANILA – The Philippine government moved on Monday to end the franchise of the country's main transmission network, the last impulse of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte against the media that have criticized his leadership.

The Attorney General of the Philippines, José Cálida, filed a complaint with the highest court in the country, accusing ABS-CBN Corp. and its subsidiary, ABS-CBN Convergence, of violating the operating franchise granted by Congress, which will expire at March. .

%MINIFYHTMLa16e95684153b5cfd62aa058e9ea554711% %MINIFYHTMLa16e95684153b5cfd62aa058e9ea554712%

The measure comes despite the fact that the House of Representatives has not yet begun to deliberate on several bills that support the renewal of the franchise. It was not clear how Mr. Calida's request would affect that legislation.

"We want to put an end to what we discover is a highly abusive ABS-CBN practice that benefits a few greedy at the expense of millions of their loyal subscribers," Calida said in a statement announcing the measure. "These practices have gone unnoticed or were ignored for years."