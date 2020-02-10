Philip Rivers and Los Angeles Chargers split up after 16 seasons | NFL news

"As we talked about various scenarios, it became clear that it would be better for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has really been a remarkable career."





Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers officially separated after 16 seasons on Monday.

The absolute leader of the franchise in victories, air yards and touchdown passes will become a free agent at 38.

"I'm not sure what the future holds, but my family and I hope to see what God has planned for us," Rivers said in a statement issued by the team.

Selected eight times in the Pro Bowl, Rivers started all 16 games for the 14th consecutive season for the 5-11 Chargers in 2019. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

"After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to see how 2019 developed, evaluate our future goals, evaluate the current status of the list and see if there was a way forward meaning for both parties, "said general manager Tom Telesco.

"As we talked about various scenarios, it became clear that it would be better for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has really been a remarkable career."

Telesco said the decision was made now to give Rivers and the Chargers more time to prepare before the start of free agency on March 18.

"I've said before that Philip can still compete at a first level level and, in a perfect world, 17 is your quarterback forever," said Telesco.

"Obviously, we live in an imperfect world where the only constant is change. I think Philip's tremendous perspective, both in terms of football and life, helped to clarify a very complex situation."

Rivers compiled a record of 123-101 and reached the playoffs six times with the Chargers, including a 12-4 season in 2018, but only came to the AFC Championship game once (2007 season) and never took the team to a Super Bowl

He set team records to complete (4,908), pass attempts (7,591), aerial yards (59,271) and touchdowns (397). He needs three touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 400, and he needs 729 yards to become the sixth with 60,000.

"I am very grateful to the Spanos family and the Chargers organization for the past 16 years," Rivers said.

"In everything you do, it's the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and for that I am very grateful."

"I never took the opportunity to lead this team on the field for 235 games for granted. We had many great moments, starting in San Diego and then finishing in Los Angeles. I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best to move on." .

Rivers was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 4 pick in 2004 and was later traded to the Chargers for Eli Manning, the No. 1 general pick. Manning announced his retirement last month.