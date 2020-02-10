PETA says the term "pet,quot; is derogatory and suggests that animals be called companions

%MINIFYHTML8215e34931b7b83df58e2a61b39945da11% %MINIFYHTML8215e34931b7b83df58e2a61b39945da12%

# Roommates, by now PETA is expected to say or do some extravagant and outrageous things in its search for the treatment of animals; However, his last posture will surely make you scratch your head. In a recent interview, a PETA representative revealed that the organization believes that it should no longer call its pet "pet,quot; and that the term partner is more appropriate.

To say that PETA operates in extreme practice actions is an understatement, and the latest comments on behalf of the animal rights organization are no exception. @Complex reports that during a recent appearance on "Good Morning Britain," Jennifer White (PETA Media Officer) stated that the term "pet,quot; is derogatory and harmful to animals and that instead they should be called partners.

White continued to explain his opinion in detail, saying:

"Many people in the home who have dogs or cats will call them,quot; pets "and will refer to themselves as,quot; owners, "and this implies that animals are a possession, like a car, for example. When you refer to animals , not as living beings that are, but as an inanimate object, can reflect our dealings with these animals. "

She broadened her defense of PETA's feelings about the word "pet,quot; by adding:

“Animals are not pets, they are not your cheap burglar alarm or something that allows you to go for a walk. They are not ours as decorations or toys, they are living beings. The way we say things governs how we think about them, so an adjustment in our language is needed when we talk about animals in our homes. "

Oh, but she wasn't done and ended up with more comments about her posture:

"We encourage people to use a better word, as a,quot; partner. " (The word "pet,quot;) is not offensive, we are not telling anyone that it is offensive. Animals are not offended, but we suggest that people can use the word companion. A pet is a complete individual, with emotions and interests. "

Honestly, we don't even know where to start with this one, since PETA has a long history of extravagant ideas, comments and behaviors, so we'll leave you alone.

Roommates, what do you think about this?