Penn Badgley's wife, Domino Kirke, is pregnant with her first child

Penn badgleyit's going to be dad
Monday Your star and wife Domino Kirke announced that they expect their first child together. On Instagram, the 36-year-old musician shared the exciting news with fans and took the opportunity to frankly address the couple's fertility struggles. By treating his followers with a panoramic view of his bulge, Kirke's publication revealed that he had suffered two miscarriages since receiving his 10-year-old son. Cassius Riley in 2009 with ex Morgan O & # 39; Kane.
"On the road again … pregnancy after loss is something else," he wrote. "After two spontaneous abortions in a row, we were ready to call him. I stopped trusting my body and started accepting the fact that it was over. As a labor assistant, I saw it and heard everything. Take everything I have I have to separate lovingly of the losses for which I have been present and being in my own experience. "
After explaining that she was "happily unconscious,quot; during her first pregnancy at age 25, Kirke, who is now a doula, shared that in light of the loss she suffered, she is happy to have a decade of learning under her belt. time. .
"When I was pregnant at 25, I didn't know anything. I had no community," he continued. "I dived happily unconscious about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years of experience to take advantage of, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."
Concluding his post on a moving note, Kirke said: "You are already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we have never had to do, little one. Thank you."
In 2017, Kirke and Badgley married in a small ceremony at the Brooklyn courthouse. Since he officially became Cassius' stepfather, the member of the DOMINO band cannot help talking about how he has established himself in the role. "It doesn't have to be & # 39; dad & # 39; so you can have more fun with him," he said. We weekly in 2019. "It's really nice. The stepfather thing is definitely a territory unknown to me because I didn't grow up with one, but … take good care of it."
Kirke is not the only one with good things to say. Talking with Persons, Badgley gave the store a look at their relationship and shared that he and Kirke have a "divine love."
"I don't think I can really value human love until I develop divine love," Gossip Girl said alum. "(Domino and I) had a very romantic beginning, and I think you discover in marriage that what sustains a marriage for decades, there are fewer and fewer people who can tell us this, but I think it has something to do with (divine love. "
