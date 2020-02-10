Penn Badgley's wife, Domino Kirke, is pregnant with her first child

Penn badgleyit's going to be dad

Monday Your star and wife Domino Kirke announced that they expect their first child together. On Instagram, the 36-year-old musician shared the exciting news with fans and took the opportunity to frankly address the couple's fertility struggles. By treating his followers with a panoramic view of his bulge, Kirke's publication revealed that he had suffered two miscarriages since receiving his 10-year-old son. Cassius Riley in 2009 with ex Morgan O & # 39; Kane.

"On the road again … pregnancy after loss is something else," he wrote. "After two spontaneous abortions in a row, we were ready to call him. I stopped trusting my body and started accepting the fact that it was over. As a labor assistant, I saw it and heard everything. Take everything I have I have to separate lovingly of the losses for which I have been present and being in my own experience. "

After explaining that she was "happily unconscious,quot; during her first pregnancy at age 25, Kirke, who is now a doula, shared that in light of the loss she suffered, she is happy to have a decade of learning under her belt. time. .