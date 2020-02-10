Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke wait for their first child together after painful miscarriages: see the emotional announcement!

%MINIFYHTML77d4b380a63e2d3e13b37dfa072db74d11% %MINIFYHTML77d4b380a63e2d3e13b37dfa072db74d12%

‘You Penn Badgley actor and his wife Domino Kirke were super excited to share the great news with their fans! It turns out that, after several heartbreaking miscarriages, the married couple expects their first child together!

It was the mother who turned to social networks to tell the world her great news, but also spoke about "pregnancy after loss,quot; as "something else,quot;!

Penn and Domino got married in February 2017 and are delighted to announce that they are finally starting a family together after experiencing several miscarriages.

The woman posted a photo showing her belly and, next to her, wrote an emotional and crude message about the rocky road she had to take to get here.

The legend was also full of love, in addition to highlighting all the discouragement he felt after going through the pain of losing two other pregnancies before.

"On the road again … pregnancy after loss is something else," Domino began his message.

Then she became honest about how miscarriages affected her and Penn's life as a married couple.

‘After two spontaneous abortions in a row, we were ready to call him (he closes). I stopped trusting my own body and began to accept that it was over. As a labor assistant, I have seen and heard everything. It takes everything I have to separate lovingly from the losses that I have been present for and be in my own experience. "

Domino also talked about his difficulties when he was a young mother when he was waiting for his 10-year-old son Cassius, begotten by musician Morgan O'Kane.

‘When I was pregnant at 25, I didn't know anything. I had no community. I dived unconscious about birth and its mysteries. With ten years of experience to take advantage of, I treasure my birth community and all the knowledge I have. You are already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we have never had to do, little one. Thanks. & # 39;



