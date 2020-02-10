Pelosi copies copy of Trump's speech about SOTU | U.S

%MINIFYHTML7f836252a7f9d134a767f56bc68ae04411% %MINIFYHTML7f836252a7f9d134a767f56bc68ae04412%
The president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, tore a copy of the speech on the state of the Union of President Donald Trump.
But the SOTU was full of unexpected moments.
Several Democrats refused to attend the speech and the Democratic women dressed in white to send a message of solidarity and commemorate the centenary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
The president also introduced Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as a surprise guest.
Source: Al Jazeera