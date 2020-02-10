Pedestrian beaten, killed in Bloomington ID & # 39; d – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities identified a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Bloomington last Wednesday.

Solomon Kelkle, 63, of Bloomington died of multiple blunt force injuries after being hit by a car.

%MINIFYHTMLb699aee193539ad07b1ca999e6edb58013% %MINIFYHTMLb699aee193539ad07b1ca999e6edb58014%

According to Bloomington police, officers responded at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to the report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian at the intersection of 98th Street West and Grand Avenue.

%MINIFYHTMLb699aee193539ad07b1ca999e6edb58015% %MINIFYHTMLb699aee193539ad07b1ca999e6edb58016%

The vehicle, driven by a 56-year-old Shakopee resident, was traveling east on 98th Street when it hit Kelkle. Police say the man was crossing the signal when he was beaten.

There are no additional details available at this time.