paytm: Paytm PG facilitates the payment of monthly bills, this is how it will work – Latest news

The online payment platform Paytm has introduced the recurring payment service for its customers. Under the new Paytm Payment Gateway, users can set up automatic payments for their monthly bills and payments such as utility recharges, OTT subscriptions, loan payments, membership fees and others that use their Paytm wallet.

Recurring payments with a limit of up to Rs 2,000 can be made as part of this new feature with Paytm Wallet. Currently, Paytm offers recurring payments



through bank cards and bank accounts using the NPCI electronic mandate solution. It plans to launch UPI as an additional mode of recurring payments in the coming months.



"All a user would have to do is give unique approval to the merchants of their choice to those who wish to pay at regular intervals," the company said in a press release.

Explaining how the new feature works, Paytm said in a press release that users must give their consent only once at the time of subscription creation. It will request details such as the name of the merchant, the start date of the subscription, the frequency of the debit along with the amount to be paid. "The user will not have to share any other details for subsequent payments," he added.

With the new service, Paytm customers will receive a pre-transaction notification at least one day before the scheduled payment. Once the transaction is made, they will receive another notification. The notification sent will also include a link to cancel the scheduled payment in case the user does not wish to take advantage of the merchant's services.

Puneet Jain, senior vice president of Paytm, said: "The rapid adoption of OTT platforms and the digitization of use cases such as bill payments and financial investments are fueling the demand for subscription-based payments in the country. With our ease of recurring payments, our goal is to improve customer convenience and help them avoid interruption of services.It will also benefit merchants with timely payment receipts.This year, we expect a 10-fold growth in this segment and payment processing recurring value of hundreds of millions of rupees ".