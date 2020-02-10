%MINIFYHTMLc32e7a8ffdbd89535b49792c8d65973311% %MINIFYHTMLc32e7a8ffdbd89535b49792c8d65973312%





Cyrname has the measure of Altior in Ascot

%MINIFYHTMLc32e7a8ffdbd89535b49792c8d65973313% %MINIFYHTMLc32e7a8ffdbd89535b49792c8d65973314%

Paul Nicholls is confident that the best qualified British jumper Cyrname can lift the pressure on his shoulders when he reaches gold at Betfair Ascot Chase for the second year in a row.

%MINIFYHTMLc32e7a8ffdbd89535b49792c8d65973315% %MINIFYHTMLc32e7a8ffdbd89535b49792c8d65973316%

After having knocked down Altior at Ascot in Christy 1965 Chase in November on his return, Cyrname had to settle for the second best when he climbed three miles behind Clan Des Obeaux's clan mate in King George VI Chase in Kempton in Boxing Day.

However, with the eight-year-old boy owned by Johnny de la Hey who fired with all cylinders at home, however, the 11-time champion coach Nicholls is convinced he can restore his high reputation on Saturday, returning at two miles Five trips are undefeated in three starts on the track.

He said: "When you have a favorite with probabilities, there is always pressure on you, because you want to get the right result and you don't want to disappoint anyone."

"He is returning from a disappointing race at King George, and I have the pressure to get him back well, but he is showing me all the right signals."

"Harry Cobden raised him this morning (Monday), and he jumped very well. He had a little day off last week, but he didn't do much.

"He worked very well on Saturday morning, so he is up to date. All the rain we have had will not hurt him."

In assessing the possible opposition to Cyrname, who is the 8-15 favorite with the sponsors of the race to defend his crown, Nicholls believes he could be the recent scorer of Nigel Twiston-Davies, Riders Onthe Storm, who likes to think most .

He said: "It was a good race last year, because you had Waiting Patiently, Politologue, Aso and Fox Norton in it, and it looks like a weaker career this year."

"The horse of Nigel Twiston-Davies is on fire and is improving, and you don't know how much improvement there is. He is the only other I can really see that improves."

Although Cyrname has tickets to both the Betway Queen Mother Chase Champion and Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham Festival next month, Nicholls warns that he is unlikely to make any of the commitments.

He said: "If he runs on Saturday and runs a difficult race, he would be too close to Cheltenham, and would be more likely to think of another plan, maybe Aintree or Punchestown."

"If he runs on Saturday, I would say there is virtually no chance of him running in Cheltenham."

While Nicholls also has Frodon admitted to the Ascot Grade One function, that's like a "precaution," if something happens to Cyrname.

He added: "I left him in Ascot's career at the moment, but he won't run against Cyrname. If something happened to Cyrname during the week, then I have a capable substitute in him."

"It is a precaution, and if he does not run on Saturday he will go directly to the Ryanair or the Gold Cup, but it is almost certain that he will be the Ryanair. He would be a capable deputy, because two miles-five fits him well, and it is a rigid track,quot; .

Nicky Henderson has left both Janika and Top Notch, both owned by Simon Munir and Issac Souede.

Janika will step back on the trip after her fourth place at Clarence House Chase, while Top Notch was third with Frodon in Kempton last time.

After Saint Calvados was hit only one nose under a heavy weight for more than two and a half miles last time, his coach Harry Whittington feels the distance is perfect.

"Now he has become a horse that has a trip," he said.

"He probably lost a team for two miles."

"He improved the trip on New Year's Day at the disadvantage, and ran a belt. He lost by the smallest margin: a pixel.

"He is in Ascot Chase. We will consider him for that, and he is in Ryanair."

Gary Moore's Traffic Fluide completes the possible ones, and could make his return of more than a year off.