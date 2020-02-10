Passenger screams in terror when the plane tries to land at the airport FIVE TIMES during the Ciara storm

This is the terrifying moment that passengers feared for their lives when their plane tried to land repeatedly while fighting storm Ciara.

More than 300 passengers were on board the Air Europa flight from Madrid to Amsterdam that took off just after 3pm yesterday.

The images show a passenger screaming in terror when the plane tries unsuccessfully to reach the runway five times.

The pilot finally decided to return to the airport from where they departed, where the plane could land safely.

In the video, the low-light plane can be seen shaking up and down with severe turbulence.

One of the passengers cries hysterically in the background as she begins to fear for her safety.

The plane continues to shake violently, leading the woman to release a series of prolonged screams.

They continue to increase the tone before they can be heard saying & # 39; oh my God & # 39; repeatedly.

The video ends shortly after.

The pilot surrounded Amsterdam's Schiphol airport five times while trying to land while fighting the Ciara storm.

The flight was finally forced to return to its origin at the Madrid Barajas airport, where it reached the asphalt safely

It is believed that other passengers were ill during the turbulent journey and some luggage items were also left without guarantee.

The plane made five attempts to land at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport before the pilot returned the plane to return to Madrid Barajas.

One of the passengers who had been on board, Mark Haagen, from Kamerik, the Netherlands, spoke about the experience after returning to the mainland.

He said RTLNieuws: & # 39; We restarted five times in Schiphol but we couldn't land …

& # 39; The pilot stopped the landing twice at the last moment and we took off again 150 meters above the runway. It really isn't great.

People shouted and vomited. The turbulence was enormous, everything vibrated and went from side to side. The luggage flew from side to side.

Mr. Haagen also criticized the pilot and the crew for their lack of communication during the accident attempts to land.

Air Europa has been contacted for comment.

The Ciara storm wreaked havoc on flights trying to land across Europe with winds of up to 93 mph. The images showed several planes swinging from side to side in airports, even in Birmingham (pictured)

The Ciara storm wreaked havoc on flights across Europe with winds of up to 93 mph.

The images showed that several planes swayed dangerously from side to side at airports such as Manchester, Birmingham and Frankfurt.

Gatwick was the country most affected by the weather with around 300 arrivals and departures canceled.