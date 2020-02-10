Parasito wins the best film at the Oscars 2020

And the Academy Award goes to … Parasite!

The 2020 Oscars have named their recipient for Best Picture, officially marking an end for another season of awards. Parasite It makes history as the first non-English language film to win the Best Film. He won four of the six categories in which he was nominated, including Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.

%MINIFYHTML5e7a898c2b7a7a4f9abecd496c0277b513% %MINIFYHTML5e7a898c2b7a7a4f9abecd496c0277b514%

ParasiteExecutive producer Kwak Sin-aedirector Bong Joon-ho, And the cast took the stage inside the Dolby Theater to accept the Oscar, which was presented by Jane Fonda.

%MINIFYHTML5e7a898c2b7a7a4f9abecd496c0277b515% %MINIFYHTML5e7a898c2b7a7a4f9abecd496c0277b516%

"I am speechless," Sin-ae shared through a translator. "We never imagined that this would happen. We are so happy. I feel that a very opportune moment in history is happening at this time. I express my deepest gratitude and respect to all the members of the Academy for making this decision."