Parasito wins the best film at the Oscars 2020

And the Academy Award goes to … Parasite!
The 2020 Oscars have named their recipient for Best Picture, officially marking an end for another season of awards. Parasite It makes history as the first non-English language film to win the Best Film. He won four of the six categories in which he was nominated, including Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.
ParasiteExecutive producer Kwak Sin-aedirector Bong Joon-ho, And the cast took the stage inside the Dolby Theater to accept the Oscar, which was presented by Jane Fonda.
"I am speechless," Sin-ae shared through a translator. "We never imagined that this would happen. We are so happy. I feel that a very opportune moment in history is happening at this time. I express my deepest gratitude and respect to all the members of the Academy for making this decision."
South Korean movie tycoon Read milky He stole the show with his acceptance speech, sharing: "Hello everyone. I would really like to thank Director Bong. Thank you for being you. I like everything about him. His smile, his crazy hair, the way he speaks, his way of walking. And especially the way he directs. And what I really like about him is his sense of humor and the fact that he can make fun of himself and never take himself seriously. "
Lee continued: "I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting Parasite and with whom has he been working Parasite and who has been loving Parasite".
Nine films were for the highest honor of the ceremony, including Ford v. Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. The competition was especially tight in this round. jester He entered the night with 11 impressive nominations, followed by the Irish, 1917 Y Once upon a time … in Hollywood with 10.
Congratulations to the cast and team of Parasite, and check out the full list of winners at the Oscars 2020 here.
Until next year! #ParasiteHive out.
