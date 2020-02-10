Parasite makes history at the Oscars with the Best Winning Movie | South Korea News

%MINIFYHTML8a172a85150db81ef2f8b2c337d02d0c11% %MINIFYHTML8a172a85150db81ef2f8b2c337d02d0c12%

South Korea's Parasite made history by becoming the first non-English film to take home the best film in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Bong Joon Ho's satire of inequality took the first Hollywood award at the Oscars on Sunday night, along with the awards for best director, the best international film and the best screenplay, beating the competition for very sophisticated dramas such as 1917, Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood and the Irish.

Parasite has already won many awards, including the first prize at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Plus:

Parasite's victory was a defining moment for the Academy Awards, which have long been content to relegate international films to their own category.

Multiple standing cheers greeted several Bong victories.

"I'm ready to drink tonight," Bong said, causing roars from the crowd. Unexpectedly summoned again for the best director, Bong greeted his fellow nominees, particularly Martin Scorsese, and concluded: "Now I am ready to drink until tomorrow."

Miky Lee, Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho react after winning the Oscar for Best Film for "Parasite,quot; at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. UU., February 9, 2020. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

Parasite's victory came in the same year, many have criticized the lack of diversity in the nominees and the absence of female filmmakers.

Problem with diversity

For the 87th time, no woman was nominated for best director, a theme that was intertwined throughout the ceremony, and even in the clothes of some attendees. Natalie Portman wore a cape with the names of female filmmakers who were not nominated for best director, including Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Mati Diop (Atlantics).

The performance categories were also the least diverse since the consequences of #OscarsSoWhite pushed the academy to rebuild its membership. Cynthia Erivo, in the race for Best Actress for her role in Harriet, was the only actress of color nominated for an award. All the acting awards were as many had predicted with Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern taking home the golden statuettes.

The ceremony without hosts began with an inclusion note, with Janelle Monae performing A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and her own song, Come Alive, with the help of Billy Porter.

"I am very proud to stand here as a black queer artist who tells stories," Monae said. "Happy month of black history,quot;.

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Actress, the only person of color nominated for an acting award (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Photo)

Two former Oscar hosts Chris Rock and Steve Martin provided the opening monologue. "An incredible degradation," Martin called it. Martin also felt that some of the nominated directors of the year were missing. "Vaginas!" Rock responded.

There were milestones, however.

By winning the script adapted to Best Writing for his Nazi Satire Jojo Rabbit, New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi became the first indigenous director to win an Oscar. He dedicated the award to "all the indigenous children of the world who want to make art, dance and write stories."

"We are the original storytellers," Waititi said.

Joker composer Hildur Gudnadottir became the third woman to win the best original score.

"To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who listen to the music that opens inside, please talk," Gudnadottir said. "We need to hear your voices."