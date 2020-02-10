‘Parasite & # 39; becomes the first foreign language film to win the Oscar for best film – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML13b7b976d4eabc47f8264d0eecc7c44411% %MINIFYHTML13b7b976d4eabc47f8264d0eecc7c44412%

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Bong Joon-ho's masterfully masterful satire won the first Hollywood award at the Oscars on Sunday night, along with the awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay.

In a year dominated by epic period: "1917,quot;, "Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood,quot;, "The Irishman,quot;, the film academy went abroad, to South Korea, to reward a contemporary portrait and disturbing of the social inequality in "Parasite."

True to its name, "Parasite,quot; simply remained in the shoes of Oscar voters, adhering to the American awards season and, ultimately, history. The victory was a turning point for the Academy Awards, which have long been content to relegate international films to their own category.

Multiple standing cheers greeted Bong's various victories. "I'm ready to drink tonight," Bong said, causing roars from the crowd. Unexpectedly summoned again for the best director, Bong greeted his fellow nominees, particularly Martin Scorsese, and concluded: "Now I am ready to drink until tomorrow."

The victory of "Parasite,quot;, which echoed the surprising victory of "Moonlight,quot; over "La La Land,quot; three years ago, occurred in a year in which many criticized the lack of diversity in the nominees and the absence of filmmakers But the triumph of "Parasite,quot; allowed Hollywood to change the script and point to a different kind of progress.

In doing so, the film academy rejected another historic event, again denying Netflix its first win for best film despite two contestants on "The Irishman,quot; and "Marriage Story," and a large-scale campaign bombing.

All current winners – Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern – came out as expected.

Few categories were safer to reach Sunday's Oscars than the best supporting actor, which Pitt has blocked throughout the awards season. While Pitt (who in 2014 shared the best film award for "12 Years a Slave,quot; as producer) has gloated the public with a phrase in the period before the Oscars, he began his comments on a political note.

"They told me I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds longer than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said, referring to the political trial hearings. "I'm thinking maybe Quentin makes a movie about it."

Pitt said the honor had given him reasons to reflect on his fairytale journey in the film industry, which dates back to when he moved to Los Angeles from Missouri. "There was once in Hollywood," Pitt said. "That is not the truth."

Most of the first prizes were according to forecasts, including Dern winning for her performance as a divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story." Upon accepting his first Oscar, Dern thanked his attending parents, "My legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern."

For the umpteenth time, no woman was nominated for best director this year, a theme that was intertwined throughout the ceremony, and even in the clothes of some attendees. Natalie Portman wore a cape with the names of filmmakers who were not nominated for best director, including Lulu Wang ("The Farewell,quot;), Greta Gerwig ("Little Women,quot;) and Mati Diop ("Atlantics,quot;).

On a rare rainy day in Los Angeles, the ceremony was soaked and full of songs. Some performances, such as Eminem's "Lose Yourself,quot; performance, were unexpected (and got a negative response from Martin Scorsese). All the nominees for the songs were presented, including Elton John, who won with his songwriter Bernie Taupin for his song "Rocketman."

The ceremony without hosts began with an inclusion note, with Janelle Monae performing "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,quot; and her own song, "Come Alive," with the help of Billy Porter. "I am very proud to stand here as a black queer artist who tells stories," Monae said. "Happy month of black history,quot;.

Two former Oscar hosts Chris Rock and Steve Martin provided the opening monologue. "An incredible degradation," Martin called it. Martin also recalled that there was something missing from the nominee directors this year. "Vaginas!" Rock replied.

There were milestones, however. By winning the best script adapted for his Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit," New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi became the first indigenous director to win an Oscar. He dedicated the award to "all the indigenous children of the world who want to make art, dance and write stories."

"We are the original storytellers," Waititi said.

The composer of "Joker,quot; Hildur Gudnadottir became the third woman to win the best original score. "To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who listen to the music that opens inside, please speak," Gudnadottir said. "We need to hear their voices."

The prizes were distributed among all the nominees for the best films, with the only exception of being the 10 times nominated by Martin Scorsese "The Irishman,quot;.

"1917,quot;, acclaimed for its technical virtuosity, received awards for cinematography, visual effects and the sound mix of Roger Deakins. The recoil of the "Ford v Ferrari,quot; car races was also honored for his trade, winning both the edition and the sound edition. Gerwig Louwig May Alcott's adaptation of "Little Women,quot; won by Jacqueline Durran's costume design. "Once upon a time … in Hollywood,quot; for Barbara Ling's production design.

Netflix arrived with 24 main nominations. Along with the victory of "Marriage Story,quot;, the "American Factory,quot; of the streamer won the best documentary. The film is the first release of Higher Ground Productions by Barack and Michelle Obama. No studio has spent more on this awards season than Netflix, which is looking for its first victory in the best film after appearing last year with "Rome."

Pixar extended its dominance of the category of best animated film, winning by "Toy Story 4,quot;. It is the tenth Pixar film to win the prize and the second "Toy Story,quot; film to do so, after the previous 2010 delivery.

It was an early prize for Walt Disney Co. that, despite accumulating a record $ 13 billion at the global box office and owning the network in which the Oscars are broadcast, played a minor role in the ceremony. Most of its awards came from 20th Century Fox ("Ford v Ferrari,quot;) and Fox Searchlight ("Jojo Rabbit,quot;), both of which the company took control after its $ 71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox last year.

In a year of industry-wide turmoil, this year's Oscar favorites were largely movies released in theaters. They also predominantly featured male characters and came from male directors.

After a year in which women made significant profits behind the camera, no director was nominated for best director. The performance categories are also the least diverse, as the consequences of #OscarsSoWhite pushed the academy to rebuild its membership. Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet,quot;) was the only nominated color actor. Those results, which have been a topic in speeches during the awards season, contrast with research that suggests that the most popular films star more people of color than ever.

