Pamela Anderson's 12-day husband calls himself "dumb old man" for paying his $ 200,000 debt

Hollywood producer Jon Peters feels like an "old fool" after canceling a pledge to get married Pamela Anderson.

The couple was only married for 12 days and now Peters admits that he feels horrible after paying off his ex-wife's debts just to be abandoned.

"There is no fool like an old fool," Peters, 74, tells the New York Post.

He agreed to make his disastrous marriage public after reading an article that suggested he was hooked on a whim and Pam retired because he found it "too controlling."

He insists that Anderson, 52, proposed marriage in a text.

"Needless to say, when he sent me a text message saying he wanted to get married, it was like a dream come true even though he was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving," Peters explains.

"I left everything for Pam. I had almost $ 200,000 in bills and there was no way to pay it, so I paid it and this is the thanks I receive."

Peters and Pam married in Malibu, California, on January 20 and announced that they would separate on February 1.

He also handed Pam his breakup text, which insists that "he explains himself."

It reads, "These last 9 days have been a beautiful festival of incredible love … (but) this whole matter of marriage with lawyers, debts and jasmine (sic) has scared me … I thought that building an empire together would be fun but I was wrong. I am a simple guy who loves my children. I don't want to fly back and forth to Canada. As beautiful as that place is that I don't like to travel. I'm sorry. "

Jazmin refers to Peters's new lifestyle website, which was launched in December (2019).

Peters's message to Anderson continues: "I still want you to be in my movie … this will be a great breakthrough for you. I can love you by giving you a new career. We need a couple of weeks to defining and then we can talk. I love you." .

"I have built a financial empire in the last 50 years that I have left everything to my children. It is something that is very private and personal to me. The idea of ​​lawyers working in my business makes me want to vomit. I need a rest. some time to think. I love you. but I don't know how people get together when there is so much energy around the couple. "

As for the claims that he is too controlling, Peters replies: "I received her in my life with open arms and love, since I have taken care of her for many years. If she wanted to say control, I paid her … ( she) bills since I was bankrupt. I bought her a completely new wardrobe. I didn't want to say anything, I just wanted it to be on separate paths, but when I read your article I felt the need to tell the truth. history. "

An Anderson's representative tells the Post: "These claims are not only made entirely, they are ridiculous. Despite Mr. Peters' efforts to get an answer from Mrs. Anderson, she has no comments to provide and she you want the best. "