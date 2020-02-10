Pakistan vs Bangladesh – summary and statistics

The leg spinner Yasir Shah finished with four wickets since Pakistan took less than 90 minutes on the fourth morning to conclude a resounding victory over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Shah returned 4-58 figures, dismissing Liton Das and Abu Jayed (3) in successive efforts to beat the visitors by 168 and secure Pakistan's victory in the first Test by one inning and 44 races.

Sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah, who had become the youngest bowler to do a test hat-trick before leaving with a sore rib on day three, was not necessary since Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas picked up a wicket each.

Bangladesh's hopes of forcing the home team to return to batting had fallen largely on Mominul Haque (41), but the captain left on the first day of the day after he unsuccessfully reviewed a lbw decision against Afridi (1- 39).

However, Das (29) and Rubel Hossain (5) held Pakistan for an hour with a stubborn association of 26, finally ending when Abbas (1-33) caught Rubel's leg before.

Then, Yasir finished the process while withdrawing Das lbw and then tempting Jayed to a state-of-the-art job, with Asad Shafiq pedaling backwards from the slide to catch him.

Bangladesh returns to Pakistan in April for the second and final test of the series, which has been divided due to security concerns, as well as a single ODI, both in Karachi.