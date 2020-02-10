Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Abu Jayed reprimanded for aggressive celebration

Bangladesh player Abu Jayed has been reprimanded for his aggressive celebration following the impeachment of Pakistan captain Azhar Ali during the first Test here.

The incident took place on Saturday, day two of the game. On Monday, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by one inning and 44 races.

"It was discovered that Jayed had violated Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the use of language, actions or gestures that belittle or could cause an aggressive reaction of a batter in his dismissal during an International Party, "the ICC said in a statement.

A demerit point was added to Jayed's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offense in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred on 23 of Pakistan's entries. Jayed, after firing Ali, held too close to the batter, "which could have caused an aggressive response from Azhar."

Jayed admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson and, therefore, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Field referees Nigel Llong and Chris Gaffaney, third referee Marais Erasmus and fourth official Shozab Raza leveled the charges.

Level 1 infractions carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match rate and one or two demerit points.