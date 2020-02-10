Oscars 2020: Martin Scorsese & # 39; sleepy & # 39; while Eminem shows up

Eminem took the Oscar stage on Sunday night by a surprise from his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself, and Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese was not impressed.

The Irishman director, 77, seemed to have fallen asleep during Eminem's performance, which several Oscar viewers noticed.

A fan, @Thafnine, commented that "it seems that Scorsese regrets everything after Eminem took the stage."

The segment began with a montage of memorable songs from successful films, before Eminem took the stage to perform Lose Yourself, which won the Best Original Song for 8 Mile in 2003, although many were confused since Eminem's performance was not announced. beforehand.

The performance was received with surprise by the majority of those attending the Dolby Theater, 17 years after his victory at the Oscar, but that year he did not perform at the ceremony.

Shortly after the presentation, Eminem himself went to Twitter to address his presentation and apologized for the "delay."

& # 39; Look, if you had another chance, another chance … Thank you for inviting me to @TheAcademy. I'm sorry, it took me 18 years to get here & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Eminem, while including a photo of Barbra Streisand announcing the victory of Lose Yourself in 2003.

Another fan, @ 1youngjonathan, was one of many fans who compared Scorsese's apparent boredom with Eminem's performance with his distaste for Marvel movies.

"Scorsese loves Eminem as much as he likes to watch Marvel movies," the Twitter user joked.

Canadian journalist Courtney Theriault added another photo of Scorsese, stating that & # 39; Martin Scorsese doesn't like it in order: Marvel movies, Eminem, movie editing & # 39 ;, with the hashtags #Eminem # Oscar2020 # Osars2020.

Washington Post journalist Dave Jorgenson mocked the Oscar director for leaving for Scorsese, saying: & # 39; Eminem: * offers an incredible performance * Director: "Let's show Martin Scorsese."

Twitter user @erinfitzsloan added & # 39; please tell me that someone has Scorsese gifs reacting to Eminem & # 39 ;.

Others like @braedwhipple pointed to others like Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel, who seemed quite confused and said: & # 39; Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel wonder why Eminem will appear in the # Oscars & # 39 ;.

Another fan, @JordanApps, declared: & # 39; Eminem performing at the Oscars in 2020. I … alone & # 39 ;, along with a photo of Rosie O & # 39; Donnell.

Emimen's performance was not announced beforehand like all the other songs nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Entertainment journalist Eric Vespe added: "Cutting Martin Scorsese during Eminem's music number is automatically the best winner of short films next year."

Twitter user Coy Jandreau joked: & # 39; I think Martin Scorsese finally died. I'm afraid that's how we killed Marty & # 39 ;, after Scorsese was seen with his eyes closed.

Another Twitter user, @SteveDoesnt, joked: & # 39; Big missed opportunity by @Eminem in the #Oscars tonight when he didn't replace & # 39; mom's spaghetti & # 39; with & # 39; Martin Scorsese & # 39 ;.

Other fans joked that Scorsese seemed unable to stay awake during a three-minute song, when, ironically, he made a three-and-a-half hour movie.

& # 39; Scorsese expects us to stay awake during a three-hour movie, but can he take a nap during a 3-minute Eminem song? & # 39; said @IthamarEnriquez.

@drlouisebanks compared & # 39; Martin Scorsese reacting to Eminem vs reaciton to Bong Joon-ho & # 39 ;, with photos of both, with Scorsese quite sad during Eminem's song and quite happy during Bong Joon-ho's speech.

When Eminem won his Oscar in 2003, he won the gold statuette before Scorsese picked up his first prize.

Scorsese had been nominated for seven Oscars for writing and directing over the years, but he did not win his first Oscar until 2007, when he won the Best Director award for The Departed, which would win the Best Film.

The filmmaker is nominated for two awards this year, Best Director and Best Film for his announced Netflix drama The Irishman.

Eminem, 47, released his eleventh studio album, Music to be Murdered By, in January, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album list.

The rapper became the first artist to have the debut of 10 consecutive albums in first place on the Billboard 200 album charts.

The rapper released the music video to Darkness along with the full album.

Scorsese is currently in preproduction of his next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which has Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert De Niro as protagonists.

The film is based on the book of the same name by David Grann, which follows members of the Osage tribe who were killed in mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, which led to an FBI investigation by J. Edgar Hoover.

The filmmaker is also scheduled to direct a biographical film about the president of the United States, Teddy Roosevelt, simply titled Roosevelt.