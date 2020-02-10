Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in an affordable product

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
When it comes to the glamor of the red carpet, everyone always thinks that it is only the best brands and unattainable options. But as Oscar fashionistas from last night showed, beauty comes in different types of prices!
So many ladies shook the pharmacies' favorites that it was difficult to share them all, but we chose some of our favorite and economical looks, and where to get them. There is Beanie FeldsteinThe delicious locks, which he achieved using Suave products. OR Zazie Beetz, who achieved her amazing hair with just one product you can find in Target. And then there is Gal Gadot, which looked impressive with Revlon's full face. Even the best winning actress Renee Zellweger I used some wallet friendly hair products
With a bit of Hollywood glamor, Beanie Feldstein used Soft products to achieve her appearance.
Smooth firm control booster mousse
Get a superior grip for your style with this unique formula, made with collagen and folic acid to give your hair greater fullness. In addition, it is lightweight and does not contain alcohol, which ensures that your hair remains soft to the touch and does not look stiff.
Soft Professionals Hair Spray Flexible Control Finish
Finish it all with this flexible fixing lacquer, which gives your final look the support you need to last overnight without stickiness or crunch. It is lightweight and offers protection against moisture, so your locks will look amazing throughout the night.
Zazie Beetz looked amazing last night. Would you think that only one hair product was needed at a pharmacy to prepare your red carpet? It is true!
Before Janelle Monae set the Oscar stage on fire with her opening performance, she prepared the red carpet with Maui Moisture, a luxurious but affordable hair care line.
Maui Moisture Shine + Awapuhi Vegan Moisturizing Shampoo
Create a base for styling and shine with this shampoo, which contains 100% aloe vera as a base, combined with pure coconut water and tropical flower extract. It is also silicone free, so it will not cover its strands, and also excludes other harmful ingredients and desiccants, such as sulfated surfactants, parabens, mineral oil, gluten and synthetic dyes.
Academy Award winner (and the call from the external Academy) Natalie Portman achieved her seemingly effortless hairstyle with Dove products.
Dove Beauty Refresh + Care Dry shampoo Volume and fullness
Give your hair a little more volume and texture asleep with a classic dry shampoo. It instantly absorbs excess oil and gives your hair a boost when you spray it on the roots. And it doesn't have weight either, so don't worry about flattening your style.
Dove Style + Care Micro Mist Extra Hold Compressed Hair Spray
Complete your look with a spray (or two!) Of this long-lasting and quick-drying hairspray, which offers a strong hold without turning your hair into a helmet. It even fights frizz and moisture while improving the body, volume and brightness.
The always beautiful Gal Gadot put her best face forward using Revlon products, from her eyebrows to her lips, and everywhere!
Revlon PhotoReady Prime Plus Perfecting and smoothing primer
Prepare your skin for a night of makeup with this primer that also helps improve the appearance of your skin thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and pumpkin seed extract. It also fills and blurs fine lines and wrinkles by matching texture.
Revlon PhotoReady Natural sincere anti-pollution makeup base
Help your skin feel nourished with this medium buildable base that mixes easily. It also presents ingredients that are anti-pollution, antioxidants and blue anti-light. It continues as a moisturizer, then seamlessly transforms into a base.
Revlon ColorStay Browlights Eyebrow pencil and eyebrow highlighter
Make your eyebrows stand out with this unique eyebrow pencil, which features a kabuki mixing brush that colors, shapes and combines your eyebrows. Two-tone lead offers depth and definition, while powder microspheres give your eyebrows a soft and velvety feel.
Even the Best Actress winner, Renee Zellweger, got into the affordable action, using Biolage to prepare her braids for her great moment in the spotlight.
Biolage Styling Freeze Fix Spray Water Resistant
Set it and forget it with this moisture resistant hair spray, designed to keep the styles without blocking them in an immovable place. It dries quickly and offers firm control, with anti-frizz smoothing control while shaping, sculpting and finishing your work.
