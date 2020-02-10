Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in an affordable product

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

When it comes to the glamor of the red carpet, everyone always thinks that it is only the best brands and unattainable options. But as Oscar fashionistas from last night showed, beauty comes in different types of prices!

So many ladies shook the pharmacies' favorites that it was difficult to share them all, but we chose some of our favorite and economical looks, and where to get them. There is Beanie FeldsteinThe delicious locks, which he achieved using Suave products. OR Zazie Beetz, who achieved her amazing hair with just one product you can find in Target. And then there is Gal Gadot, which looked impressive with Revlon's full face. Even the best winning actress Renee Zellweger I used some wallet friendly hair products

Buy your findings below and create your own red carpet style!