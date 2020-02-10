Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in an affordable product

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in an affordable product

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

When it comes to the glamor of the red carpet, everyone always thinks that it is only the best brands and unattainable options. But as Oscar fashionistas from last night showed, beauty comes in different types of prices!

So many ladies shook the pharmacies' favorites that it was difficult to share them all, but we chose some of our favorite and economical looks, and where to get them. There is Beanie FeldsteinThe delicious locks, which he achieved using Suave products. OR Zazie Beetz, who achieved her amazing hair with just one product you can find in Target. And then there is Gal Gadot, which looked impressive with Revlon's full face. Even the best winning actress Renee Zellweger I used some wallet friendly hair products

Buy your findings below and create your own red carpet style!

With a bit of Hollywood glamor, Beanie Feldstein used Soft products to achieve her appearance.

Smooth Professionals Rose Oil Infusion Shampoo

Get shine, body and bounce without weight with this shampoo, formulated with pure rose oil. You will also get an incredible shine and volume with a touch of sweet aroma for another layer of your delicious hair.

Smooth Professionals Rose Oil Infusion Conditioner

Keep the hair cool with the complementary conditioner of the rose oil shampoo, making your hair soft and visibly full, but with a full body that will not affect your appearance.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Smooth firm control booster mousse

Get a superior grip for your style with this unique formula, made with collagen and folic acid to give your hair greater fullness. In addition, it is lightweight and does not contain alcohol, which ensures that your hair remains soft to the touch and does not look stiff.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Soft Professionals Sleek Anti Frizz Cream

Soften those annoying flights with this hair cream that was made to fight frizz. The ingredients include silk protein and vitamin E, so it nourishes while giving you control and shine in a light formula.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Soft Professionals Hair Spray Flexible Control Finish

Finish it all with this flexible fixing lacquer, which gives your final look the support you need to last overnight without stickiness or crunch. It is lightweight and offers protection against moisture, so your locks will look amazing throughout the night.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Zazie Beetz looked amazing last night. Would you think that only one hair product was needed at a pharmacy to prepare your red carpet? It is true!

Nexxus Comb Thru Volume Finishing Mist Hair Spray

Get a higher volume in this hairspray for light hair and medium fixing, which has an exclusive technology to allow flexible fixing so that your hair has a natural movement. Your hair will remain in place without looking stiff.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Before Janelle Monae set the Oscar stage on fire with her opening performance, she prepared the red carpet with Maui Moisture, a luxurious but affordable hair care line.

Maui Moisture Shine + Awapuhi Vegan Moisturizing Shampoo

Create a base for styling and shine with this shampoo, which contains 100% aloe vera as a base, combined with pure coconut water and tropical flower extract. It is also silicone free, so it will not cover its strands, and also excludes other harmful ingredients and desiccants, such as sulfated surfactants, parabens, mineral oil, gluten and synthetic dyes.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Maui Moisture Shine + Awapuhi moisturizing vegan conditioner

Maintain hydration with the associated conditioner, which offers a light moisture to infuse a radiant glow in the hair. Not only does it include nutritious coconut oil among its ingredients, it also smells like a tropical paradise.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Vegan Hairstyle Cream

Use this styling cream to create a protective layer while adding softness, defining curls and controlling frizz. It is also an excellent product to nourish dry and damaged hair and reduce the appearance of split ends.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Maui Moisture Thicken & Restore + Bamboo Fiber Fog

Prepare your braids for a thermal style with this unique fog, fortified with exotic bamboo fibers. It also has castor oil and neem oil among its ingredients to help nourish your hair, and works to boost your bump to give you volume.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Maui Moisture Nourish & Moisture + Coconut Milk Weightless Oil Mist

Finish your look with this light oil mist to tame any leaks and add extra shine that will last overnight. It is even ideal for touch-ups as necessary, and gives your hair a gloriously healthy shine.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Academy Award winner (and the call from the external Academy) Natalie Portman achieved her seemingly effortless hairstyle with Dove products.

Dove Style + Care Mousse Volume and fullness

Use this foam from the root to the tip to obtain a lasting lift with full volume and rebound, and without cracking. In addition, your hair will be nourished and protected to avoid frizz and loose debris, and will not be heavy.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Dove Style + Care Spray Soft and Bright Thermal Protection

Before drying, spray a little of this spray to protect your strands from heat stressors. Combat frizz and heat damage, and nourish your hair, leaving it shiny and soft with the ability to maintain its style.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Dove Beauty Refresh + Care Dry shampoo Volume and fullness

Give your hair a little more volume and texture asleep with a classic dry shampoo. It instantly absorbs excess oil and gives your hair a boost when you spray it on the roots. And it doesn't have weight either, so don't worry about flattening your style.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Dove Style + Care Micro Mist Extra Hold Compressed Hair Spray

Complete your look with a spray (or two!) Of this long-lasting and quick-drying hairspray, which offers a strong hold without turning your hair into a helmet. It even fights frizz and moisture while improving the body, volume and brightness.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

The always beautiful Gal Gadot put her best face forward using Revlon products, from her eyebrows to her lips, and everywhere!

Revlon PhotoReady Prime Plus Perfecting and smoothing primer

Prepare your skin for a night of makeup with this primer that also helps improve the appearance of your skin thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and pumpkin seed extract. It also fills and blurs fine lines and wrinkles by matching texture.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Revlon PhotoReady Natural sincere anti-pollution makeup base

Help your skin feel nourished with this medium buildable base that mixes easily. It also presents ingredients that are anti-pollution, antioxidants and blue anti-light. It continues as a moisturizer, then seamlessly transforms into a base.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Revlon ColorStay full-coverage and long-lasting concealer

Full coverage, long duration and totally undetectable, this concealer offers an impeccable finish that conceals dark circles, imperfections and other imperfections for up to 24 hours. Grab it in one of the 18 shades.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Revlon ColorStay Looks Book Eyeshadow Palette

Create a multidimensional eye look from your choice of eight shades in this boldly neutral eye shadow palette, which ranges from matte to metallic so you can choose what suits your mood. Each shadow is highly pigmented and created to use all day.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Revlon ColorStay Micro Hyper Precision Eyeliner Gel

Align, define and, if you wish, smoke your eyes with this 12-hour gel formula that lasts up to 12 hours of use. One end has a hyper-precise micro tip, while the other end has a stain to help you create that sexy and smoky look.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Revlon So Fierce Eye Mascara

Give your eyelashes a bit of strength with this mascara without agglomerations, stain-proof and flake-free, with special polymers to cover your lashes and make them stand out with length and definition. No look is complete without a fringe frame!


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Revlon ColorStay Browlights Eyebrow pencil and eyebrow highlighter

Make your eyebrows stand out with this unique eyebrow pencil, which features a kabuki mixing brush that colors, shapes and combines your eyebrows. Two-tone lead offers depth and definition, while powder microspheres give your eyebrows a soft and velvety feel.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick The Luscious Mattes

Slip some of this light lipstick with silk and vitamins and kiss them! It can be matte, but it is still moisturizing thanks to ingredients such as vitamin E and avocado oil. It continues smooth, showing a bright and radiant color.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Even the Best Actress winner, Renee Zellweger, got into the affordable action, using Biolage to prepare her braids for her great moment in the spotlight.

Biolage All-In-One Coco Infusion Multi-Benefit Spray

Before combing, spray this all-in-one spray to improve its shine, avoid split ends and tame frizz while protecting your strands from heat. In addition, it smells fantastic with the aroma of tangerine, rose and sandalwood.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Biolage Styling BlowDry Glotion

Prepare your hair for heat with this primer that helps you mold and reshape your hair without fear of frying. Its ingredients help protect your hair from heat damage up to 450 degrees, keeping it safe while combing the contents of your heart.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Biolage Styling texture sap

Get definition to build, medium fixation and a clean finish with this touch gel. Not only is it light to the touch, but it gives your hair a flexible finish without feeling sticky or sticky, which makes it perfect for styles that need to last until dawn.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Biolage Styling Freeze Fix Spray Water Resistant

Set it and forget it with this moisture resistant hair spray, designed to keep the styles without blocking them in an immovable place. It dries quickly and offers firm control, with anti-frizz smoothing control while shaping, sculpting and finishing your work.


Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: these stars shone in affordable products

Looking for more inspiration in the style of the Oscar 2020? Check out the beauty breakdowns of Laura Dern and Mindy Kaling!

