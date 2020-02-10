Oscar triumphs for "parasite,quot; reflects the evolving identity of the Academy

LOS ANGELES – Song Kang Ho, one of the stars of "Parasite," cried on the Oscar stage. The film's director, Bong Joon Ho, smiled and laughed.
"Parasite,quot; made history at the Academy Awards on Sunday night by becoming the first foreign-language film to win the best film. His victory was a testament to the almost universal praise of the film, a strong contrast to last year's winner, "Green Book,quot;, and to Bong, who became a beloved figure while enjoying all the ornaments of the awards season .
"I feel that something will hit me and I will wake up from this dream," he said backstage, with two of Oscar's four statuettes won by the film held in his hands like weights.
For the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Bong's dream is something he has been working to realize for several years, since he was stung by the humiliation of the #OscarsSoWhite protest.
"We are very proud of the academy," said Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the former president of the organization, during an interview at Governor’s Ball, the academy's official after party. “We have talked for a couple of years about recognizing the brilliance of filmmakers around the world and paying attention to their narration, their visions, their creativity. We saw it happen tonight. "
Since 2016, after two consecutive years in which no color actors were nominated for the Oscars, the academy has been working to diversify their Voting base: by race, gender and nationality. According to an analysis by The Hollywood Reporter, 39 percent of the new members of the organization come from outside the United States.
Last summer, the academy invited 842 people from 59 countries to become members, including Korean director of New Wave Yim Soon-Rye ("Little Forest,quot;), cinematographer "Parasite,quot; Hong Kyung-Pyo and South Korean documentary filmmaker Hong Hyung-Sook ("Retrieving our names,quot;).
The academy invited 928 people from 59 countries to become members the previous year, and 774 people from 57 countries a year earlier.
On the contrary, at the beginning of the decade, the academy was inviting less than 180 people annually to become members, and most of the invitations were addressed to people already working in Hollywood. The academy only invited 105 people to join in 2008.
However, the effect on the Oscars vote had not been so pronounced. The academy was criticized this year for not nominating again Any woman in the category of best director. Most of the nominees for the best films were very masculine and very white. And of the 20 people nominated in the four acting categories, only one, Cynthia Erivo, was black. No one from the cast of "Parasite,quot; was nominated.
Then came the great night of "Parasite," which triumphed over more traditional films, such as "1917,quot; and "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood," with its distinctive examination of class relations seen through the lens. of two intricately united families.
"We are not only celebrating 'Parasite', but how a foreign film has just won the best film, the biggest prize," said Choi Woo Shik, who played the son of the central family in the film that defies the genre. " windows for foreign movie lovers, and this means a lot to us. "
Last year, the Netflix movie "Roma,quot;, a family drama set in Mexico, was nominated for best film and won the best director by Alfonso Cuarón. On Sunday night, some observers gave him credit for paving the way for the "parasite."
"Five years ago," Parasite "would never have won the best film," said producer Mark Johnson, who is governor of the academy and directed the foreign languages committee for almost two decades. "The idea that a movie in a foreign language was seen by enough people to win is extraordinary."
Still, there was something special about "Parasite,quot; since its initial debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where He caught the coveted Palme d'Or. That helped boost the film to its $ 130 million international box office, before arriving in the United States and raising an additional $ 35 million.
Miky Lee, the heiress who became a media mogul who funded and distributed "Parasite,quot; through her role as vice president of the Korean media conglomerate CJ Group, has seen the film 18 times. "The first time I saw him, I thought that low-income people are parasitic of high-income people," he said in an interview at Governor’s Ball. “I see it a second time and I realize that they are parasites with each other. This is something that affects everyone, how to live with respect and without crossing the line. "
They also contributed to the success of the movie Neon, the independent film company that distributed "Parasite,quot; and its energetic campaign, academy governors said. The study, led by Tom Quinn, turned award-winning journalists into evangelists by opening their doors, in contrast to larger and more controlled studies. Along the way, "Parasite,quot; was involved in an almost irresistible story: the small engine that could.
What Neon lacked in resources: Netflix, for example, has 60 people in its awards and talents department who campaign for films like "The Irishman,quot; and "Marriage Story," he made up for it with optimism and heart.
Bong toured the season with his camera in tow, documenting his unlikely journey and returning some joy and excitement to a process that has been invaded by cynicism and commercialism. He became friends with the writer and director of "Jojo Rabbit,quot;, Taika Waititi, and showed reverence to the filmmakers who preceded him, such as his competitors Martin Scorsese ("The Irish,quot;) and Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time,quot;). He was a perfect character for voters.
"Bong is new and fresh in the city," said Boone Isaacs. "Although we all know his talent for quite some time."
Bong said the Internet also helped voters, and the general public, open up to a wider range of content. "There are streaming services, YouTube, social networks," he said behind the scenes. "We will reach a day when a foreign language movie that wins this will not be a big problem, hopefully."
However, those who have seen the academy embrace inclusion sometimes, just to seemingly reverse the course, remain skeptical. Spike Lee, who last year got his first Oscar for his screenplay adapted for "BlacKkKlansman,quot;, one of the seven winners of the black Oscar that year, He told The New York Times earlier this year: "After last year's ceremony, I said," It won't be like this next year! "It's always a feast or famine with us."
When asked on Sunday night at the Governor & # 39; s Ball if he believed that the "Parasite,quot; victories compensated for the lack of diversity in other parts of this year's Oscar race, Lee did not bite.
"The fight continues," he said.
Kyle Buchanan contributed to this report.