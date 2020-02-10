Oscar triumphs for "parasite,quot; reflects the evolving identity of the Academy

"Five years ago," Parasite "would never have won the best film," said producer Mark Johnson, who is governor of the academy and directed the foreign languages ​​committee for almost two decades. "The idea that a movie in a foreign language was seen by enough people to win is extraordinary."

Still, there was something special about "Parasite,quot; since its initial debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where He caught the coveted Palme d'Or. That helped boost the film to its $ 130 million international box office, before arriving in the United States and raising an additional $ 35 million.

Miky Lee, the heiress who became a media mogul who funded and distributed "Parasite,quot; through her role as vice president of the Korean media conglomerate CJ Group, has seen the film 18 times. "The first time I saw him, I thought that low-income people are parasitic of high-income people," he said in an interview at Governor’s Ball. “I see it a second time and I realize that they are parasites with each other. This is something that affects everyone, how to live with respect and without crossing the line. "

They also contributed to the success of the movie Neon, the independent film company that distributed "Parasite,quot; and its energetic campaign, academy governors said. The study, led by Tom Quinn, turned award-winning journalists into evangelists by opening their doors, in contrast to larger and more controlled studies. Along the way, "Parasite,quot; was involved in an almost irresistible story: the small engine that could.

What Neon lacked in resources: Netflix, for example, has 60 people in its awards and talents department who campaign for films like "The Irishman,quot; and "Marriage Story," he made up for it with optimism and heart.

Bong toured the season with his camera in tow, documenting his unlikely journey and returning some joy and excitement to a process that has been invaded by cynicism and commercialism. He became friends with the writer and director of "Jojo Rabbit,quot;, Taika Waititi, and showed reverence to the filmmakers who preceded him, such as his competitors Martin Scorsese ("The Irish,quot;) and Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time,quot;). He was a perfect character for voters.