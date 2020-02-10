Oscar mystery of Blac Chyna solved: Here's why they invited her!

%MINIFYHTMLa281124c9dfcb1a17cfc81db1329aeb011% %MINIFYHTMLa281124c9dfcb1a17cfc81db1329aeb012%

Blac Chyna was one of the first people to step on the Oscar red carpet yesterday and that caused a lot of confusion on social media! After all, the reality model and star is not part of the film industry, so how did she get an invitation to the prestigious Hollywood event?

Well, people's questions have finally been answered because Chyna turned to her platform of choice, Instagram, to explain why and how she was there.

Rob Kardashian's baby mom shared a video of her and music producer Christopher Trujillo singing in the car on the way to the awards show and in the subtitle, she revealed: "I went to the Oscars with my award-winning engineer @titojustmusic."

As you may know or not, Trujillo has not only produced music for artists such as Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Cheryl Cole, to name just a few, but also created the soundtrack for Think Like a Man (2012) and worked as an engineer recording in the soundtrack of For Colored Girls in 2010.

So, yes, it turns out that Chyna was simply Trujillo's most one and that was how it could have been at the Oscars, but before that could be clarified, many social media users expressed extreme confusion about the fact that she was there.

These are some of the reactions he received: & # 39; How the hell did Blac Chyna end his way to the #Oscars?! & # 39; / & # 39; Blac Chyna in the #Oscars who would have thought this day would come & # 39; / & # 39; Why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars? Was I in Little Women? & # 39; / & # 39; Blac Chyna at the Oscars, she's the biggest hustle that has come from DC … honestly, really. & # 39; / & # 39; Who knows why she is invited, but the girl is serving LOOKS and anyone who says otherwise is just hating.



