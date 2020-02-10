Oscar 2020 fashion yearbook: see our red carpet summary

the Oscar 2020 Awards They were an unforgettable night.

The stars were presented and presented for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for a night of history, and honestly, we are still reeling. This year's biggest winner was ParasiteThat he took home the best film, the best director, the best original screenplay and the best international film. Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt Y Laura Dern won in the acting categories, and Taika Waititi Oscar was brought home to the best adapted screenplay.

But before those memorable moments passed during the show, there was the Oscar red carpet. And well, Hollywood changed its look this year. To start, there were Natalie Portman, who made a statement with his cape that had the names of the directors who were rejected from the Best Management category. Then there was Janelle Monáe, who arrived in a bright, hooded Ralph Lauren dress consisting of 170,000 crystals that was nothing short of spectacular. (His opening number was equally impressive).

Sandra Oh, Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Billie eilish, Billy porter, Timothée Chalamet, Zazie Beetz Y Anthony Ramos It also arrived in sets that we will not forget soon.