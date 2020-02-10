Oscar 2020 fashion yearbook: see our red carpet summary

the Oscar 2020 Awards They were an unforgettable night.
The stars were presented and presented for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for a night of history, and honestly, we are still reeling. This year's biggest winner was ParasiteThat he took home the best film, the best director, the best original screenplay and the best international film. Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt Y Laura Dern won in the acting categories, and Taika Waititi Oscar was brought home to the best adapted screenplay.
But before those memorable moments passed during the show, there was the Oscar red carpet. And well, Hollywood changed its look this year. To start, there were Natalie Portman, who made a statement with his cape that had the names of the directors who were rejected from the Best Management category. Then there was Janelle Monáe, who arrived in a bright, hooded Ralph Lauren dress consisting of 170,000 crystals that was nothing short of spectacular. (His opening number was equally impressive).
Sandra Oh, Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Billie eilish, Billy porter, Timothée Chalamet, Zazie Beetz Y Anthony Ramos It also arrived in sets that we will not forget soon.
Now that the biggest night of the movie is over and we've had some time to marinate on the events of the night, let's recap the best moments of the red carpet. Check out our list of Oscar 2020 superlatives below!
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Highest fashion: Kelly Marie Tran
the Star Wars Atrophied alum in a Schiaparelli dress that was what dreams of Fashion Week are made of.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Best velvet moment: Olivia Colman
Last year's Best Actress winner arrived with a beautiful navy blue velvet look, which also featured shoulder cuts and a cape for a queen.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Best layer: Brie Larson
The layers were one of the main trends on the red carpet last night. the Captain Marvel Star's shining cape was our favorite.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Most Regal: Regina King
The winner of the Best Supporting Actress last year wore a beautiful pink Versace dress. He looked even better on stage once the ceremony began, when he announced the first winner of the night: Brad Pitt as Best Supporting Actor.
ROBYN BECK / AFP through Getty Images
More drama: Sandra Oh
the Killing Eva Star was surprised with a brilliant pink gold Elie Saab dress that featured the most enviable frills imaginable, both on the train and on the sleeves.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
More bold: Anthony Ramos
the In the heights Star was one of the best dressed gentlemen on the Oscar red carpet. Its appearance was inventive and unique, and it was a welcome break from the sea of black tuxedo seen throughout the night.
Don't get us wrong, we love a good tuxedo. But Ramos' unique choices, from his white jacket to his colorful collar and studded shoes, made this contemporary version of a tuxedo one of the best of the night.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Brightest moment: Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks came by the arm, as always, but we couldn't look away from Wilson's gold fringed dress.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Best monochrome moment: Florence Pugh
One of the acting nominees of the night, the Little woman The star arrived with a striking bluish green Louis Vuitton dress and matching shoes.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Best black dress: Charlize Theron
Who doesn't love a classic black dress? the Bomb Star opted for a classic black color for her dress, which featured a high slit that would make Angelina Jolie proud.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
More exclusive: Zazie Beetz
the jester The actress arrived with an appearance that, at first glance, looked like a simple black dress (and dazzling), but her set of Thom Browne was actually a meticulously detailed set of two pieces. That along with her Bulgari diamonds and her shiny shoes made her look like one of the best of the night.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
The best hair accessories: Lucy Boynton
The politician The actress arrived in a long dress to the floor in black and white, but our favorite part of her look was the line of pearls that went down the part of her hair.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Best look to break the rules: Billie Eilish
Fresh from his five Grammy victories, Billie Eilish arrived on the Oscar red carpet in a white Chanel suit. As always, the 18-year-old star showed that she makes her own fashion trends.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Best statement: Natalie Portman
the Black Swan Alumbre said that time depends on the lack of female representation in the Best Direction category with her black and gold Dior dress. Embroidered on their cape were the names of all the disenchanted directors. It was not a time to get lost.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Best Drip: Scarlett Johansson
the Marriage history The star was nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress last night, and was not playing with her choice of dress.
Johansson arrived atrophied with a golden Oscar de la Renta dress that was worn by a goddess who literally dripped in silver.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Best pant suit moment: Keanu Reeves and Patricia Taylor
Keanu Reeves brought his mother as his date, and it was the purest moment. the John wick Star wore a black tuxedo, while her mother rocked a completely white pant suit.
VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
Fangirling's best moment: Laura Dern and Billy Porter
the Marriage history star and the Attitude The protagonist stopped to jump on the other's dresses on the red carpet.
For his part, Dern wore a black and pink Emporio Armani dress that reached the floor and was simple and impressive. As for Porter, she shone with her own dress to the floor that featured a shiny gold body and a patterned skirt.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Best details: Cynthia Erivo
The impressive accessories of Cynthia Erivo, the intricate fabric and glass work of the goddess of her dress and the shape and structure of her skirt made her seem one of the best of the night.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Most spectacular moment: Janelle Monae
Who I would not do it Are you surprised by this Ralph Lauren dress that featured 170,000 crystals? No one, that's who!
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Best Photobomb: Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet was responsible for joining the moment of Margot Robbie's red carpet. But do not worry! The elegant stars made the most of it.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Photobomb's best reaction: Margot Robbie
Chalamet broke the norm of the classic black tuxedo, instead chose to wear a high-end navy blue tracksuit.
For its part, the Bomb The actress wore a black dress with dramatic and undulating sleeves for which we absolutely lived.
