One deceased and two police officers were injured after firing inside Arkansas Walmart

# Roommates, sad news to report from Arkansas, as several reports confirm that there has been a shooting inside a local Walmart. One person is dead and two police officers were injured as a result of the shooting.

@ FOX13Memphis reports that two police officers are recovering from their injuries, while the shooting suspect is dead after a shooting inside a local Arkansas Walmart. According to reports, the suspect, revealed as Bobby Joe Gibbs, 40, was inside the city of Forrest Walmart, as described for acting strangely and threatening people inside the store, according to authorities.

%MINIFYHTML010711888ed7182a14f567cea53cb00d11% %MINIFYHTML010711888ed7182a14f567cea53cb00d12%

After Gibbs' erratic behavior, Walmart security called the police. Upon the arrival of the two officers, they confronted him. That was when things took a terrifying turn. Gibbs reportedly pulled out a gun and shot both policemen. Both officers responded, shooting and killing him, according to St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May.

According to reports, one of the officers, whose name has not yet been revealed to the public, was shot four times. He was taken to Regional One and is in critical condition. The other police officer's injuries have not been revealed at this time.

After the shooting, Walmart released the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident that took place in our store in Forrest City, AR this morning. We will continue to work with the Forrest City Police Department to assist them in their investigation. As this is an active investigation, any additional questions should be referred to the Forrest City Police Department. "

This is the second shooting within a Walmart this month.

Roommates, what do you think about this?