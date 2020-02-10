Olivia Jade's forged rowing curriculum claimed that she had won multiple medals despite never practicing the sport that took her to college.

Months after all the university entrance scandal that involved, among many others, actress Lori Loughlin, it was revealed that her daughter, the YouTuber resume Olivia Jade, said she was a gold, silver and bronze medalist as a result of his many years of discharge. school rower! In other words, the scam made it appear that she was really skilled in the sport that she had never played competitively but used to enter college.

So is! According to a rowing resume published by the US Department of Justice. In the USA, Olivia is such a talented crew member that she has won many different medals in several competitions.

As you will remember, her mother, Full House actress, Lori Loughlin, and her father, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying mass bribes for their daughter to join the USC as part of the rowing team.

The fake curriculum suggests that she would have been a great asset to the school, as she supposedly already had years of experience and many medals to be proud of, none of which was really true, of course, since it was not really part of a rowing team and never had been.

According to the document, Olivia has won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals in rowing competitions with her high school team.

In addition, the curriculum also states that she finished in places 11 and 14 in the prestigious Head of Charles race in Boston on two separate occasions.

However, it was not too difficult to realize that everything was false, since the person who falsified the document did not take into account a very important fact, while the high school team of which he was supposedly a part participated in those competitions , their results do not match those specified in the curriculum.

"Although Olivia is not a fellow, she is very talented and has been successful in both men's and women's boats," the document states.



