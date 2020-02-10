Officers seek help from the public to locate a missing 10-year-old girl from Altadena – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Lelani Collins was last seen leaving her group home in the 700 block of West Mountain View Street in Altadena on Monday, February 10 around 12:45 p.m.

%MINIFYHTML37674000837f93f17b4647aa9ddaa56f11% %MINIFYHTML37674000837f93f17b4647aa9ddaa56f12%

She is described as a black black woman who measures 4 feet 4 inches and weighs 80 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Lelani was last seen wearing a black jacket and pajamas.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Altadena station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (626) 798-1131.