Officers seek help from the public to locate a missing 10-year-old girl from Altadena – Up News Info Los Angeles

ALTADENA (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Lelani Collins, 10, was last seen in Altadena on Monday afternoon.

Lelani Collins was last seen leaving her group home in the 700 block of West Mountain View Street in Altadena on Monday, February 10 around 12:45 p.m.

She is described as a black black woman who measures 4 feet 4 inches and weighs 80 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Lelani was last seen wearing a black jacket and pajamas.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Altadena station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (626) 798-1131.

