Odsonne Edouard of Celtic is good enough to play in any league in the world, says Kris Boyd | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6ea605df8b22eba68680e87d8b7742ed11% %MINIFYHTML6ea605df8b22eba68680e87d8b7742ed12%

Kris Boyd shows in advance the Celtic and Rangers games on weekdays and Hamilton vs Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports





%MINIFYHTML6ea605df8b22eba68680e87d8b7742ed13% %MINIFYHTML6ea605df8b22eba68680e87d8b7742ed14%











3:58



Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd anticipates another round of mid-week games in the Scottish Premier League

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd anticipates another round of mid-week games in the Scottish Premier League

%MINIFYHTML6ea605df8b22eba68680e87d8b7742ed15% %MINIFYHTML6ea605df8b22eba68680e87d8b7742ed16%

Sky Sports expert Kris Boyd believes that Odsonne Edouard is good enough to play in any league in the world and says it is vital that he stay fit for Celtic to continue in his rich form.

The Neil Lennon team has won all seven games since returning from the winter break after their 2-1 loss to the Rangers in December and the French striker has been vital to that race, scoring seven times in the process.

Hamilton vs Aberdeen Live

The Celtic host Hearts on Wednesday as part of another full mid-week card in the Scottish Premier League, as they seek to maintain their advantage over the Rangers at the top of the table, with the side of Steven Gerrard having to navigate a complicated Journey to an improved Kilmarnock.

5:14 Highlights of the 4-0 victory of the Scottish Celtic Premier League in Motherwell on February 5 Highlights of the 4-0 victory of the Scottish Celtic Premier League in Motherwell on February 5

Prior to those meetings, Boyd says keeping Edouard in shape is paramount for Celtic, while he believes Ianis Hagi can provide the creative difference for the Rangers. He feels that more Aberdeen players should contribute goals as the Derek McInnes team will seek to win again and score, on his visit to Hamilton, live live. Sky sports on Tuesday.

& # 39; Edouard can play in any league in the world & # 39;

"Odsonne Edouard is an incredible talent, he has shown it especially in recent months. Will he be there as a player of the year? Yes, there is no doubt about it. Much has been done about the form of Leigh Griffiths too, but I think Much of that is due to Odsonne Edouard because he can play with anyone, he can also play in any league in the world.

0:24 Andy Walker has been impressed with the Celtic game quality and fitness levels that players show. Andy Walker has been impressed with the Celtic game quality and fitness levels that players show.

"I would not be surprised if Celtic has to fight big deals for him in the summer because he is a great player and if Celtic is going to continue to perform in the way he has been, then it is crucial that he stay fit."

"The hearts picked up that result against the Rangers. They totally dominated that game, then they go and tie against St Johnstone and lose to Kilmarnock.

Daniel Stendel's hearts travel to Celtic on Wednesday

"Because of the way the Hearts are playing, you can't solve them because in a minute they are all action, in your face and they prevent you from playing, but the results don't seem to be improving either."

& # 39; Rangers can't afford more landslides & # 39;

Two of Boyd's old clubs meet on Wednesday when the Rangers seek to continue their recovery from a bad start until 2020, which has seen them drop seven points behind Celtic, although with a game in hand.

Ianis Hagi celebrates his first goal for the Rangers when Hibernian was defeated

They travel to Ayrshire to face Kilmarnock and Boyd believes that January recruit Ianis Hagi could be key for the Rangers to advance.

"Hagi has been brilliant, he also achieved his goal against Hibs. Perhaps it is something that the Rangers lacked in terms of that little creativity, it is different from the rest."

"People talk about the physicality of the game here, but he will adapt, he will also find ways to avoid it. He is definitely good with the ball on his feet, can lead people and also has a good eye for the goal, so it could be A cunning business for the Rangers.

2:20 Scottish Premier League highlights when the Rangers beat Hibernian 2-1 at Ibrox on February 5 Scottish Premier League highlights when the Rangers beat Hibernian 2-1 at Ibrox on February 5

"The Rangers can't afford more landslides, especially in Kilmarnock on Wednesday night. It will be a difficult game, Kilmarnock has turned the corner a little below Alex Dyer: his last two performances in the league were good, with six points from those games

"There has been a small resurgence of Kilmarnock, but it will be a difficult game for the Rangers. It is always in Rugby Park."

& # 39; Aberdeen always finds its way back & # 39;

Aberdeen has scored only once in six games since his return from the winter break, in a 1-0 victory in the Scottish Cup over League One Dumbarton. Boyd says manager Derek McInnes deserves the opportunity to rectify that form and says they can still secure third place in the Premier League.

Aberdeen has scored once in six games

"Aberdeen has depended on Sam Cosgrove, his form may have changed a bit. Derek is right, everyone must take responsibility and stand up and be counted. You can't trust a player to score their goals." All the time, there are other players who need to do more.

"All managers are under pressure, but what I will say is that Derek has shown loyalty to Aberdeen over the years and if you look back at Aberdeen since Derek took over, there has always been a period in each season in the There have been questions, but at the end of the season, they have always finished in those first four positions, at least, and have reached the last stages of the cup competitions.

Derek McInnes has not proven victory as Aberdeen boss in the league since December 14

"Would it surprise me if that happens again this year? No. Does it surprise me that they are not scoring goals? Yes. But the most important thing for me is that I would not be surprised if Aberdeen finished third.

"Given how well Motherwell has done it, that Aberdeen is three points away from them is not really that bad. There is always that period of the season in which Aberdeen has a fall in form, but he always seems to find a way give back,quot;.

2:41 Hamilton Academical manager Brian Rice says the gap between the two best teams in Scotland and the rest of the league is increasing. Hamilton Academical manager Brian Rice says the gap between the two best teams in Scotland and the rest of the league is increasing.

"Hamilton will cause problems for Aberdeen. They are a decent team. Brian Rice has them playing good football. Hamilton gets young people on the team, gives them the opportunity to act. David Templeton is a clever signing; Aberdeen will have to be suspicious of him, especially because he is the one who can make a difference.

"They have passed the course and the distance season after season in terms of everyone saying they are going to fall and they have managed to get away from that lower point and this will be a test, but I am sure it is a test they will do. waiting ".

Scottish Premier League matches

Tuesday

Hamilton vs Aberdeen (live on Sky Sports)

Wednesday

Celtic vs Hearts

Hibernian vs Ross County

Kilmarnock vs Rangers

Livingston vs St Mirren

St Johnstone vs Motherwell