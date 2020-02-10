O.J. Simpson criticizes Gayle King after the Kobe Bryant controversy and talks about his experience with her: "I'm not the most objective guy when it comes to Gayle King,quot;

# Roommates, many are still very upset with Gayle King after his extremely controversial interview with Lisa Leslie, where he questioned her about Kobe Bryant's past sexual assault allegations. Virtually everyone has expressed their opinion on the matter, and O.J. Simpson is the last to join.

The main topic of conversation in recent days is Gayle King's questions regarding Kobe Bryant, which many considered incredibly disrespectful due to his recent and very tragic death as a victim of a helicopter accident along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna .

Celebrities have also been giving their two cents, but no one expected to hear from O.J. Simpson In a recent video posted on his Instagram account, O.J. He criticized Gayle King for his questions about Kobe and also revealed that he had a similar experience with her in the past when she tried to ambush him with questions during a televised interview.

In the video, O.J. He said this:

"I'm not the most objective guy when it comes to Gayle King." Two years ago, on national television, he commented that it was not appropriate for me to visit my ex-wife's grave, something that my family and friends have done for years at birthdays, Christmas and special occasions, something that is nothing of her business and I could not understand why she felt the need to make that comment on national television. "

He continued, adding:

“The other thing is this thing from Kobe Bryant, Gayle King. I know this about Kobe, he is going to claim "journalistic integrity." Many people who have journalistic integrity did not feel that this was the right time to do so. There will be a lot of time in the future to show all aspects of Kobe's life. At this time we should celebrate the greatness of Kobe and his family. God bless Kobe and his family. I just say, take care. "

We wonder who will be the next celebrity to comment on this whole situation.

